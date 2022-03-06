Rocket League Sideswipe is a pocket-sized version of Rocket League, and it's surprisingly good. A well-tuned sidescrolling version that's perfect for mobile play, bringing the popular competitive gameplay to our phones and tablets in bite-sized form.

Even if you're a veteran Rocket League player on console/PC, seeking precise mechanical control while finding new flashy ways to trick shot within Rocket League Sideswipe is still the high mark to hit, so you're still in for a ride with today's guide, as Rocket League Sideswipe delivers quite well on the complexity front while introducing fresh mechanics to keep you on your toes, which means there's a lot to dig into.

Moving up the ranked ladder is what every single competitive player aspires for, but attaining that linear progression to be on the top of the Leaderboard is no easy feat. Sometimes it only takes tweaking your setup or simply growing your library of skills.

Changing your settings and controls

Consider changing your setup to take your gaming to the next level. Let's go over a few options to convert your casual play into performant ranked play.

Two thumbs versus three fingers (or claw)

Sadly, the most comfortable and natural finger positioning isn't always optimal for touchscreen play. You've likely defaulted to the two thumb position while resting your phone in your hands. However, learning advanced techniques is more complicated than it needs to be while using a two-finger setup, such as doing flip resets and tapping boost while also jumping.

Consequently, utilizing more fingers for individual buttons helps alleviate this issue. You quicken the response time and lessen any input downtime leading to greater actions-per-minute (APM), which you'll find carries your competitive experience far. Learning to use three fingers (often called claw style) is your best solution on a touchscreen.

Start by placing your right thumb and forefinger on jump and boost, and place your left thumb for your joystick for movement. We advise practicing your new finger positioning until it feels like second nature, and thankfully there is a solo training mode in the game, the perfect place to practice.

Optional hidden jump boost button

You can set a third optional button that lets your car simultaneously jump and boost when pressing it. It's not available as a default, so you'll have to enable it manually in the game's settings.

How to unlock the hidden jump boost button

Tap on the gear in the top right corner. Tap on Game Settings. At Control Customization, tap on Configure. Inside the grid screen, you'll see a faintly red button that's faded out; tap on it, then check the Enabled box. The button will no longer be faintly red. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close Tap on Close.

Reduce your in-game graphics

Lowering your graphics enhances your mobile device performance which helps maintain maximum FPS and battery life.

How to lower your in-game graphics

Tap on Game Settings > Graphics. Using the arrows, select 'Low' under Quality Presets option. Doing this turns down your in-game graphics. 3 Images Expand Expand Expand Close

Mastering the Kickoff

Mastering the Kickoff is very important to retain control of the ball. Learning a few basic moves to throw your opponents off while learning to anticipate the same moves when they are used against you is the perfect place to start. We've gathered a list of some of the most popular Kickoffs high-ranked players are using.

The Pancake: Go towards the ball and jump diagonally upwards to position yourself slightly above the halfway point on the ball. Continue tapping boost to maintain this position, as if you've grabbed hold of the ball with your car, thus blocking any forward movement while maintaining control. Note: Don't flip into the ball while doing this. The Fake: This gets you full possession of the ball, essentially tricking your opponents into thinking you're going for the Kickoff, but you actually aren't. Do this by driving close after Kickoff using boost towards the ball but turning around before making contact. A tricked opponent will push the ball towards you, opening up opportunities to take control. The Brodoff: Flick into the ball by air rolling (double tap left joystick) at the center of the ball. A more aggressive move to ensure you win the Kickoff while retaining your flip ability for quick use. Another variant is where you hold your first flip to get your opponent to flip into you so you can counter with your flip immediately after. Slow: Slowly go for the ball on Kickoff, but be ready to cut off your opponent before they can contact the ball by using your flip.

Strategies and techniques

Reading and faking your opponents

Becoming the most unpredictable player in your matches prevents your opponent from getting a good read on your moves. So be prepared to change it up - don't keep repeating the same Kickoff and general play.

Learning and practicing your shots

Master and learn these shots to improve your gameplay.

Red Shot: Using your car, front flip into the ball to hit it with the front of your car. On a hit, the ball glows blue/pink. Purple Shot: Put your car in a defensive position after taking your shot (ball glows purple). While moving towards the ball, face the front of your car upwards (when you are as close to the ball as possible), then jump while letting go of your left joystick. Gold Shot: When going for your shot, use the back of your car (flip in the opposite direction) to hit the ball (glows gold). This is the most difficult color shot to land, but if used properly, you can pop the ball over your opponent while retaining quick recovery. Delayed Flip Shot: While air dribbling, flip-shot the ball. Intended to be used to make yourself less predictable for when you're going for a flip-shot. No Flip Shot: When you're in contact with the ball, spin your car by moving your left joystick 180. This is helpful when conserving your flip or if you don't have one available.

Managing your mental game

Never forget that a gamer's rage can lead to poor decision-making during plays. Mute chat if it gets too annoying, or take a break if you feel too frustrated while playing ranked. Playing angry is a recipe for disaster.

Trying out advanced mechanics

Working on some of the more advanced mechanics can help open up shooting and control opportunities, a great way to succeed competitively in Rocket League Sideswipe. If you're ever in need of inspiration on where to start, check out our tips below.

Purple Flick: The best way to get height on the ball. This works by jumping, then air-roll (double-tap left joystick) until all wheels contact the ball, then jump again. The Killipop: Purple Flick followed by a fast aerial. Ceiling Stall: An excellent method to maintain your boost while waiting for the ball. Drive up to the ceiling with your car and stay there by tapping jump. Ceiling Pinch: Hitting the side of the ball when you take it up to the ceiling, you don't have to flip into the ball while doing this. Ground Pinch: Keeps your ball low and underneath your opponents to prevent a bounce that puts the ball out of your possession but still gives the ball momentum. Boost reset: Get on top of the ball in the air to get your boost reset. Now you're in a position to make a play as soon as you're ready to boost. Wavedash: Flip back into the ground, then cancel your flip. You can use this to give the ball more momentum upwards while still getting back your flip.

Perseverance is a gamer's best asset

Remember, practice makes perfect. Learning many of the ins and outs of the game's mechanics by applying the suggested strategies above will take time. Plus, quality of life updates and new modes are constantly added to keep the game feeling exciting and fresh, so there are always new tricks to learn if you wish to stay on top of the meta.

