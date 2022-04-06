Back in February, Rocket League Sideswipe's second season landed on Android, bringing causal playlists to the game. Well, it would appear that Psyonix is currently on a bi-monthly cadence, releasing a new season every couple of months, and so season 3 is officially here. Up to this point, 2v2 matches were the primary focus, but today you can finally jump into 3v3 matches with five other players. Along with the addition of a new 3v3 mode, a new arena is in the mix as well as a fresh spectator mode, plus there's a new Rocket Pass for those looking to earn some extra rewards.

As you can see in the tweet above, Rocket League Sideswipe's third season is now available across Android and iOS, bringing a spectator mode. Ideally, this new mode makes it easy to watch from the sidelines, to brush up on your techniques. There's also a new 3v3 mode for those looking for something similar to the core mode in the console/PC version of Rocket League, which should open up all kinds of avenues for new strategies in the mobile game.

Of course, if you played throughout season 2, you may have some rewards waiting, such as new banners and player titles (pictured above).

Still, the meat of today's seasonal update is the addition of 3v3 multiplayer, with a spectator mode and a new arena (Longfield). Thankfully, Rocket League Sideswipe isn't monetized yet, so if you'd like to participate in season 3's Rocket Pass, there's no cost, which means you could earn some rewards two months from now when the third season ends. And if you'd like to check out the full changelog for today's update, you can find it on the Rocket League Sideswipe website.

So if you're eager to see what's new or simply want to start your seasonal journey to see precisely why Rocket League Sideswipe is considered a near-perfect bite-sized interpretation of the real deal, you can grab the game's install through the Play Store widget below.

Rocket League Sideswipe tips and tricks: The best techniques to get you started

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author