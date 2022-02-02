Rocket League Sideswipe is a sidescrolling interpretation of the PC and console game, a slimmed-down affair perfect for mobile play. It landed on Android at the end of last year, and today marks the launch of its second season. Like all live service games, new seasons mean new content, and today Sideswipe fans can expect the addition of a casual playlist along with a new limited-time Volleyball mode that's replacing the Hoops mode. Thanks to today's patch, changes and fixes are also in the mix, including UI improvements, quick chat muting, and a few new accessibility options.

What would a new season be without a few rewards for the past season doled out to the player base? As you can see in the image above, quick chat stickers and player titles are available for those that earned them by ranking up last season. Just keep in mind these rewards may take a minute to show up, so be patient if you don't have yours yet.

NEW CONTENT

Season 2 Rocket Pass is here with all new free content and Season Rewards to unlock, you don’t want to miss it!

Casual Playlists (February 1 2022 - 4 p.m. PST (12 a.m. UTC)): You heard that right, in this all new Casual Playlist team up with your friends, no matter their rank, and enjoy Casual Duels and Doubles! Earn XP, complete challenges, and play with friends without worrying about affecting your rank. HAVE FUN, Go Wild, Perfect those Shots!

New Limited Time Mode: Did someone say Volleyball? Spike, bump and serve up some fun in this new mode! All players will start at Bronze, so enjoy climbing the ranks in this new competitive mode before the Season ends. All New Arena - Rally Courts Brand New Ball - Volleyball

Season 2 Challenges, new challenges for our new Season - can you complete them all?

Season 1 Rewards: Players will unlock a Reward Title and Sticker based on the highest Competitive Rank they reached in Season 1.

Of course, the highlight of today's season 2 update is the addition of the new casual playlist. This is where you'll be able to team up with friends no matter their level, nor yours, all without affecting anyone's rank. This way, you can pal around with a friend while earning XP without worrying about matching skill levels to ensure you won't drop ranks.

The new time-limited mode is also worthy, replacing the Hoops mode with a Volleyball mode. Not only do we get a new ball and arena thanks to this new mode, everyone can now jump into a simulated game of volleyball, perfect for breaking up the monotony of ranked play.

Fixes:

Audio Polish

UI Improvements Duplicate Purchase Modal, if you own an item and try to buy it again, a warning will appear Arabic Localization now properly shows the scoreboard



Updates:

Hoops Limited Time Mode Replaced with Volleyball in Competitive Playlist

Accessibility Options Dodge Indicator in Boost Meter Vibration on Kickoff Single Press Air Turns

Quick Chat Muting Quick Chat Muting is now a setting that persist across matches Quick Chat can still be quickly toggled on/off if desired

Preview Present Contents You can now view a list of potential rewards from Presents inside of the Rocket Pass



Fixes and improvements have also made the cut for Season 2, and so the game's audio has been polished, along with the UI (adding a duplicate purchase modal to the game). A few accessibility options have also made the cut, including a dodge indicator, vibration at kickoff, and single-press air turns. Players can also finally mute quick chat across all matches (this used to work on a match-by-match basis), and there's even a quick toggle now.

All around, today's update for Rocket League Sideswipe is a solid effort. It's hard to argue against more polish and features, and the addition of a new timed mode and the casual playlist will assuredly appeal to fans and new players alike, expanding the fun that can be had beyond ranked matches. Sure, perhaps this pales in comparison to games like Fortnite and the gigantic branded tie-ins Epic bandies about each patch, but then again, I'd rather see gameplay improvements instead of movie and band tie-ins, so for me, Rocket League Sideswipe is hitting that sweet spot where the game and its gameplay comes first. Here's hoping this continues for seasons to come.

