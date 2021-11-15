Back in March, Psyonix announced a mobile version of Rocket League, known as Rocket League Sideswipe (not to be confused with the mainline version rumored to be coming to Android). It's a 2D affair that plays better than you'd think, and it just started rolling out in Oceania today. This launch marks the start of a Pre-Season, with a wider rollout for the globe planned soon, though there's no word specifically when this will happen. For now, we'll all have to envy those living in Oceania who can jump directly into this competitive car-based soccer game.

The above gameplay trailer offers a quick glimpse of Rocket League Sideswipe in action. As you can see, it's a 2D version of Rocket League, where you'll hit giant balls with a car in order to knock the ball into the goal. Despite the simple two-button controls, the game is actually pretty fun, and I should know. I took it for a lengthy spin back in March and had a blast. And here's the thing, I play the PC version of RL almost every night (at 144FPS, no less), and have done so for the last five years, so I think I have a good grasp of what makes the original fun, which is why I was surprised to see that the mobile game indeed stacks up. So if you're a ROcket League stan like me and were worried the 2D setup would ruin the game, allow me to assuage your fears.

Now, those in Oceania who take part in the newly-launched Pre-Season will be able to earn XP in Sideswipe that allows for a chance to earn extra XP in the console and PC version of Rocket League. So it would appear that Epic is already using one game to promote the other, which is an unsurprising turn of events when mobile games often end up as vehicles for advertising brands. While I hope the tie-ins don't go overboard, it's clear there is plenty of room for Epic to abuse its position, so here's hoping that the company doesn't ruin both games with its ever-present greed.

Still, despite today's Oceania launch, we still don't know when Rocket League Sideswipe will roll out to more territories. While Psyonix has made it clear the game will globally land sometime this year, seeing that we only have a month and a half left, you'd think the studio would already know when we can expect the game to arrive in our specific territories. Of course, this mystery leaves Psyonix room to make yet another announcement for the game, keeping people eager in the meantime.

If you'd like to pre-register to receive a release announcement the day Rocket League Sideswipe launches, feel free to navigate to the Play Store listing through the widget below.

