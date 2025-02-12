Soundcore Select 4 Go $20 $30 Save $10 Anker's Soundcore Select 4 Go is light, tough, and perfect for adventures. Its built-in hook makes it easy to clip to your bag, and with an IP67 rating, it’s dustproof, waterproof, and ready for anything. Plus, the 10-hour battery keeps the music going all day. $20 at Amazon

Who says you can’t enjoy your favorite tunes while soaking up the warmth of a good shower? Thanks to today’s waterproof Bluetooth speakers, you can easily bring your music into this daily ritual. Right now, the Soundcore Select 4 Go is up for grabs at just $20—that’s $10 off its usual price.

But heads up: you’ve got to be an Amazon Prime member and clip the coupon on the page to unlock the deal. And while it comes in six colors, only the black one got the discount. So if you’re into shower concerts (or just hate missing a beat), grab this deal before it’s gone.

What's great about the Soundcore Select 4 Go Bluetooth speaker?

At $25 (regular retail price), the Soundcore Select Go 4 is the easiest on your wallet in Soundcore’s speaker lineup. Sure, it doesn’t feel as sturdy as fan favorites like the JBL Go 4 ($50), but it sounds just as good and costs half as much. Like the JBL, this little guy pumps out impressive sound for its size, with enough bass to keep things from sounding flat or cheap. If you want big sound without the big price tag, the Select Go 4 is a no-brainer.

On top of that, the Select Go 4 is fully waterproof—it even floats, so you don’t have to worry about it sinking. With an IPX67 rating, it can handle being dunked in water. Just make sure the USB-C charging port’s cover is snapped shut before it hits the water.

It also comes with a built-in handle, making it super easy to carry around or clip onto your bag. And when it comes to battery life, this little powerhouse can keep the music going for up to 20 hours at a decent volume.

The Soundcore Select 4 Go gives you a solid Bluetooth range of 30 meters, and you can pair two units for stereo sound to level up your listening experience.