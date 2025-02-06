Regardless of how beneficial it can be, exercise can be challenging. Whether you are a runner pushing to reach a new distance PR, recovering from an injury, starting a fitness journey, or struggling with motivation, some days take more effort than others. While top smartwatches bring coaching to your exercise goals, I tried a new device from Hypershell at CES in January that uses AI and robotics to boost those moments when you can't take that step.

Hypershell created an exoskeleton that straps around your waist and onto your legs. It's similar to what we've seen for years, but those products focus on industrial applications, warehouses, and manual labor. Hypershell is aimed at general consumers and mobility. I only had a few minutes to try out this intriguing product, and I was excited about what it could be and how it could help people.

What is the Hypershell X?

Impressive, that's what

Source: Hypershell

Let's get the price out of the way. It isn't cheap, but I don't think the cost is outrageous. There are three models: the Hypershell Go X at $799, the Pro X at $999, and the Carbon X for $1,499. Depending on your needs and goals, the price is attainable. Especially considering how expensive smartphones and top fitness watches have become.

As for the device, the three models are distinguishable in a few ways, but the main idea is the same across each one. Each has a waist harness with adjustable straps and a buckle to get the correct size for you. I thought wearing this portion with the thick, soft padding was comfortable. The 5,000mAh battery is mounted to the backplate of the waist strap and sits above your tailbone for a balanced feel.

Source: Hypershell

The bars look uncomfortable. They start from the back portion near the battery and curve to almost the inner part of your leg above the knee. I thought this would cause tension on my hip, seemingly wanting to twist outward when I cinched the wide, padded strap around my leg. But, with everything properly tightened and secured, it felt natural.

Feature Hypershell Go X Hypershell Pro X Hypershell Carbon X Price $799.00 $999.00 $1,499.00 Color Matte Silver-grey Matte Silver-grey Matte Dark Black Folded Dimension 430*260*125 mm 430*260*125 mm 430*260*125 mm Net Weight (excluding battery) 2 kg (4.4 lb) 2 kg (4.4 lb) 1.8 kg (4 lb) Net Weight (including battery) 2.4 kg (5.3 lb) 2.4 kg (5.3 lb) 2.2 kg (4.9 lb) Hardware Material Aluminum Alloy, Stainless Steel, Reinforced Polymer Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer, Aluminum Alloy, Stainless Steel 3D-formed Titanium Alloy, Carbon Fiber, Aluminum Alloy Peak Torque (Single Motor) 18 N·m 32 N·m 32 N·m Peak Output 400 W 800 W 800 W Physical Exertion Reduction Max 20% Max 30% Max 30% Max Speed Assistance 7.5 mph 12.4 mph 12.4 mph Motion Postures Recognition 6 10 10 Battery Range 15 KM* (9.3 mi) 17.5 KM* (10.9 mi) 17.5 KM* (10.9 mi) Rated Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charging Temperature 0-40℃ 0-40℃ 0-40℃ Charging Time ~88 minutes ~88 minutes ~88 minutes Service Life 1500 KM (932 mi) 1500 KM (932 mi) 2000 KM (1,243 mi) Operating Temperature -10℃-60℃ -20℃-60℃ -20℃-60℃ Ingress Protection Rating IP54 IP54 IP54 Outer Fabrics Nylon Nylon Waterproof Membrane Average Thickness 4 mm 4 mm 4 mm

A connection point on each side of my hips joined the short piece of the leg bar from the back to the curving leg portion. That connection point allows for the leg bar to bend and flex with your motion. It also houses the motors, processors, and buttons for changing modes on the go without pulling out your phone.

Hypershell did a good job of considering usability by opting for 65W fast charging for the 5,000mAh battery, which leads to a charge time of 0-50% in 35 minutes or 0-100% in 88 minutes. If you are hiking or working, charging from a good portable battery pack (I love this new Anker 25K power bank) during a quick drink or snack can get you juiced up in a hurry.

Each Hypershell X model is IP54 dust and water-resistant, so it's ready for the outdoors or a sweaty workout indoors. The main differences between each model are the build materials, with Go and Pro being heavier than the Carbon. The Pro and Carbon models have more powerful motors generating up to 800W rather than the 400W, which equates to 30% load assistance rather than 20%, and can handle speeds up to 12.4 mph instead of the 7.5 mph of the Go.

Why am I so excited about this product?

It's what it can do now and the potential

Source: Hypershell

Trying the Hypershell X at CES was my first experience wearing an exoskeleton device. I wasn't sure what to expect, but after getting it properly strapped on, the Hypershell representative powered on the device and paired it with their phone running the companion app. I felt a slight twinge come from the motors, indicating it was on, and then I was told to walk around.

With my first step, I felt the motors kick in and assist me with lifting my leg. It was slight but noticeable. I was told it was in a very light mode, perfect for environments like a convention with a lot of walking, to alleviate some of the strain of being on your feet all day. With six modes (Walk, Race Walk, Up hills, Down hills, Up stairs, Down stairs) on the Go X model and 10 modes (Walk, Race Walk, Up Hills, Up Stairs, Down Hills, Down Stairs, Gravel Road, Running, Mountainer, Cycling) for the Pro and Carbon versions, each mode can be adjusted and customized for the user's needs.

Source: Hypershell

I love the idea of getting help when exercising to reach a goal. I also see it as a way to get into exercise or to return to working out after an injury. I used to run a lot, but it is a struggle between life and dealing with injuries. The Hypershell X could take some of that strain off my legs to help me build strength and endurance. Then, progress to not using the device.

Another interesting feature is that as you use the device more, it learns your movements and helps you with augmented assistance specifically for you. Out of the box, the Hypershell X devices have the MotionEngine algorithm calculating thousands of times per second to assist with .03 seconds of latency.

The Hypershell can improve workouts by adding resistance. This was an odd feeling when testing it. Instead of helping lift your leg, it makes it more difficult. This has many benefits. Maybe you're a cyclist and need to work out but don't have time to get the distance you want. Using the Hypershell X with resistance can help you get more of a workout in less time.

Excited for what's next

Keep improving

Source: Hypershell

As with anything new, if it gets enough traction, cost and accessibility become better. Aside from pushing your physical limits, the Hypershell can help in mobility cases. Those with weakened systems, arthritis, and more can become more mobile while improving their physical strength.

Software is a big part of a product like this, and improvements can expand use cases for the Hypershell X series. I asked if this could be worn during basketball or volleyball and was told no. Due to the movements in those sports being difficult for the current system to adapt to, it's also a case of safety. While the device is comfortable to wear, it is made from hard materials. If you fall or run into someone while wearing it, there could be damage and injuries.

The Hypershell X is an interesting device, and I hope to spend more time with it for a long-term testing session. I'd love to see how it improves fitness over an extended period, both as an assistive device and for resistance training. I think consumer-facing exoskeletons have a lot of potential.