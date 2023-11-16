Summary Owning a robot vacuum can bring many conveniences, but they are not without their flaws. One Roborock vacuum owner discovered that their vacuum was triggering their Phillips Google TV to turn on in the early morning hours.

After troubleshooting, it was determined that the issue likely stemmed from the vacuum's IR light, which it used to communicate with its dock. This was also triggering the TV to turn on.

Despite this hiccup, owning a Roborock vacuum is still highly beneficial. With its companion app and customizable features, it can effectively clean your home and save you valuable time.

There are many conveniences that come with owning a robot vacuum. In addition to not having to sweep as often, you can also avoid the hassle of frequently emptying a dustpan and the risk of making a mess. However, robot vacuums aren’t entirely flawless, even after you program and schedule them as needed. One Roborock robot vacuum owner recently found this out the hard way.

A Reddit post by u/Easy_Contribution250 revealed a little-known mishap that can occur when taking a “set it and forget it” approach to utilizing a Roborock robot vacuum. As the person explained, they were frequently being woken up by their Phillips Google TV when it would turn on in the wee hours of the morning. They noticed that it seemed to correlate with their Roborock’s cleaning schedule, but they couldn’t figure out how or why. Turning off HDMI links and tweaking other network connections, as suggested by others, didn’t seem to resolve the issue. After letting the Roborock operate under a watchful eye, the person drew the conclusion that the problem was with its IR light — the vacuum was using IR to communicate with its dock, but it was also likely triggering the TV to turn on in the process. Another person chimed in on the original Reddit post, confirming that the problem likely had to do with the IR receiver.

The Roborock vacuum owner goes on to note that they may try to resolve the issue with a smart plug for the TV. Doing so will allow them to continue using the vacuum, which seems to be the priority — and it’s not surprising. Those who own a Roborock have found it to be immensely helpful for cleaning, but also relatively easy to use. Roborock also developed a companion app for its robot vacuum cleaners, which allows owners to customize the way their device tackles cleaning tasks. With 3D mapping, you can help your robot vacuum avoid obstacles throughout your home. You can also tell the app what types of flooring you have, change the vacuum’s speed of travel, and specify which areas might need a deeper cleaning.

These days, there are several robot vacuums to choose from, but they all come with their own minor hang-ups that you’ll only discover once they’re put to use. If you’re willing to stick by the device and do a little problem-solving, however, the payoff is a much cleaner house. Not to mention, you’ll also gain back valuable time that you would otherwise be spent mopping or sweeping — that can make it a worthwhile investment in itself.