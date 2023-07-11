If you have been eyeing a robot vacuum cleaner for a while now, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick one up. The best robot vacuum cleaners are heavily discounted, making them a tempting deal. A robot vacuum cleaner will keep your floors sparkling clean, with minimal input required from your end. And the best part is that these devices are a no-brainer at their discounted price, especially since they make your life much more convenient. Many of the best Prime Day smart home deals are on robovacs that you should not miss.

iRobot Roomba S9+

Amazon acquired iRobot, the maker of popular Roomba vacuum cleaners. Unsurprisingly, the best Prime Day deals on robovac are on iRobot devices. The Roomba S9+ can remove every tiny dust particle from your home (or office), including tight corners. This is due to its design and super-high suction power, allowing it to pull even the hardest and muckiest dirt from the floor.

The Roomba is even smart enough to adjust its suction power depending on the thickness of your carpet. This is possible thanks to its advanced 3D scanner, which allows it to scan ahead for objects. What makes the Roomba S9+ even special is its self-emptying base that can automatically empty itself for up to a claimed 60 days.

Living up to its smart moniker, the Roomba S9+ integrates with all three popular voice assistants: Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. So, you control the robovac from your phone or through your voice.

All these features help the Roomba justify its steep $1,000 price tag. For Prime Day, though, you can get it for as low as $600, a steep 40% off its regular price.

iRobot Roomba J6+

The Roomba J6+ runs on iRobot OS, offering flexibility other robovacs can't match. You can set the vacuum cleaner to do its job when you are not home and stop when you arrive. It is smart enough to avoid pet waste and cords, with Roomba offering a replacement if your unit accidentally ends up sucking your dog's poop.

Thanks to its 3-stage cleaning system, the Roomba can easily clean the dirtiest floors. And its self-emptying bin ensures you only have to bother cleaning the bag once every two months. At $800, the Roomba J6+ is on the expensive side, but thanks to a $300 Prime Day discount, you can get the robovac for only $500.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

If you want the best high-end vacuum cleaner, look no further than the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. Apart from vacuuming, it can also mop your floor for the best possible cleaning experience with a rated suction power of 5,500Pa. And for minimal human intervention, it has a self-cleaning dock with two water tanks that can wash the robot's mop. The clean water tank can hold up to 3L of water, while the dirty tank is 2.5L large.

While not Roborock's flagship model, it offers almost all the features of the S8 Pro Ultra robovac. It does miss out on an RGB camera for object detection. Instead, it uses an infrared sensor, which works well, but the vacuum cleaner can't tell what they are. There's also a chance of the robovac missing smaller objects.

Deals on other Roborock vacuum cleaners

Roborock has an expansive offering of robot vacuum cleaners, and for Prime Day, it is offering big discounts on almost all of them. You may not need to buy the company's premium products, depending on your use case. So, check out its other robovacs on discount for Prime Day below.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro

If you have the budget, spend a bit more and get the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro. It comes with a slightly more powerful 2600 Pa suction motor. Coupled with its advanced LiDAR sensors, the N8 Pro can more effectively avoid obstacles and clean hard-to-reach places. It is also smart enough to avoid carpets when mopping hard floors.

This $275 robovac is down to $250 for Prime Day, making it a little more affordable. Spring for this Ecovacs robovac over the Ozmo N7, as the more powerful motor is worth the extra $30.

Eufy G40+

Anker is known for its smartphone accessories, but its Eufy sub-brand has also made a name for itself in the smart home department. Compared to the likes of Roomba and Roborock, Eufy's robovacs are a lot more affordable. The G40+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum cleaner with 2,500Pa suction power. It can store up to 60 days of debris inside its 3.2L dust bag.

There are limitations to Eufy's robovac, though. You cannot edit its cleaning path; the battery runtime is also relatively low at 100 minutes. Still, at its discounted price, there's little to complain about what the Eufy G40+ offers.

If you are looking to pick up a quality robot vacuum, now is definitely the time to consider picking one up. Whether you need something for basic touchups or a little robot that can do a bit of mopping as well as vacuuming, you can grab some great deals this Prime Day.