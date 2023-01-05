Roborock’s range of vacuums is usually on the higher side of the price spectrum, but its products easily make for our favorite robot vacuum cleaners on the market. At the ongoing CES 2023, the company unveiled its latest S8 series of robot vacuums that can clean your house as well as itself without your intervention. But if you like handheld cleaning, there’s a new Roborock product for that, too.

Last year’s Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra was the company's highest-end model, and it scored pretty well in our review. It took away the trouble of washing the mop, emptying the dust bin, and refilling the water every single day — but for a steep price of $1400. The all-new Roborock S8 Pro Ultra builds on that foundation to do all those things a little better than before.

All Roborock S8 series models — the S8 Pro Ultra, the S8+, and the standard S8 — now come with an upgraded suction capacity of 6000Pa (over 5100Pa on last year’s variants). They also get a new obstacle avoidance system, so you don’t have to worry much about the toys and cables lying around on the floor.

Where the Pro Ultra shines is its more efficient vibrating mop for better cleaning of hard spots. It can even lift its new dual rubber brushes in the mop-only mode — its predecessor could only lift the mop, say when vacuuming your carpets. The S8 Pro Ultra is also the way to go if you want all the advanced and convenient self-cleaning features as the S8+ can only auto-empty the dust compartment.

If you prefer a more hands-on approach to house cleaning, the new Dyad Pro from Roborock should fit your bill. It gets you 17000Pa of strong vacuum suction and floor-washing capabilities in a single, easy-to-handle device. Using this, you can clean all kinds of messes in just one go. And just like the company’s robot vacuums, this handheld cleaner can also clean and dry itself while docked. Compared to its predecessor, the Pro model gets you improved battery life and app connectivity.

The Roborock Dyad Pro will be available in the US this month for a price of $450. Meanwhile, the Roborock S8 series of robot vacuums will go on sale in April for a starting price of $750. While we still don’t have specific price details for each model, a $750 starting price represents a steep $100 bump over the Roborock S7 base model, which was already on the expensive side.