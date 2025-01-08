This article is sponsored by Roborock. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Every year, CES stands as an opportunity for companies and innovators alike to step forward and show off the most exciting breakthrough technologies developed over the previous year.

This year, there was a lot of amazing technology on show, though Roborock really stood out with its new robotic vacuums and mops.

What is Roborock and what did it have to show at CES 2025?

Originally founded in 2024, Roborock now has over 10 years of experience in researching, developing, and producing home cleaning devices such as robotic and cordless vacuum and cleaners.

At CES 2025, however, Roborock has announced its plans to enter into a new, AI-driven era of robotic home cleaning. This involves plans to leverage the power of AI in order to achieve home cleanliness in ways that would have once been thought of as impossible.

These developments include new multimodel perception systems for greater understanding of depth and spatial relationships, deep learning implementation that will allow Roborock devices to grow over time, and new AI-powered features such as intelligent cleaning and smarter organization options.

Additionally, Roborock intends to leverage AI in order to improve multitasking coordination, smart living aesthetics, as well as continuous technological innovation through open exploration and future scientific breakthroughs.

Introducing the Roborock Saros Series

Coming into this new AI-powered era, Roborock is also introducing a new range of robotic vacuums and mops that it dubbed the Saros Series. With the Saros cycle being the tool that astronomers use to reliably forecast future eclipses, Roborock is designing the Saros Series with this same reliability at the forefront.

Roborock is announcing three robot vacuums and mops initially, with all of these embodying the consistent cleaning performance that you have come to expect from Roborock products in the past, combined with the most recent innovations that Roborock has to offer.

The Roborock Saros 10

Your changes have been saved Roborock Saros 10 See at Roborock

The Saros 10 comes with a huge range of features, such as 22,000 Pa of suction power while vacuuming, a VibraRise 4.0 self-detaching mopping system, intelligent Robodock, and Dual Anti-Tangle systems for both its main brush and side brushes. It also features all of the new AI-driven advances brought by the Saros series as a whole.

Most importantly, however, the Saros 10 is the first Roborock vacuum and mop to feature the RetractSense navigation system, which allows it to clean more effectively than ever before.

To start, the Saros 10 features an ultra-thin design at only 3.14 inches thick. However, this number is adjustable thanks to the AdaptiLift chassis mentioned earlier. This system allows the Saros 10 to effectively raise and lower itself in order to pass over obstacles or beneath furniture as needed.

This allows the Saros 10 to easily and effectively clean in both low spaces and open areas without any issues, and unlike some other robot vacuums and mops that may struggle when doing so, the Saros 10 has no such issues thanks to its upwards range finder, which allows it to continue effectively mapping and avoiding objects even when in confined spaces.

The Roborock Saros 10R

Your changes have been saved Roborock Saros 10R See at Roborock

Roborock has also featured the Saros 10R, which features the same ultra-thin 3.14-inch design, making it and the Saros 10 the slimmest Roborock ever produced. On top of this, the Saros 10R features a variety of great features such as dual anti-tangle systems for its main and side brushes, around 20,000 Pa of suction power, an AdaptiLift chassis, and FlexiArm Riser side brush and mop. The Saros 10R also features a smart dock that is capable of mop washing and self-cleaning, as well as automatic mop removal and 2.5-hour fast charging capabilities.

One standout feature of the Saros 10R is its inclusion of the StarSight Autonomous System 2.0, the first dual-transmitter 3D ToF in the industry. This system uses more than 21,600 sensor points at a Hz sampling frequency of 38,400, allowing the Saros 10R to achieve unrivaled navigation performance.

This means that the Saros 10R is capable of precise localization, comprehensive mapping, and more reliable obstacle avoidance than ever before thanks to its unparalleled depth-sensing and spatial awareness capabilities.

The Roborock Saros Z70

Your changes have been saved Roborock Saros Z70 See at Roborock

Last but not least, Roborock announced the Saros Z70. This robot vacuum and mop comes with many of the same features that you might have come to expect from the Saros Series, such as the 3.14 ultra-slim design, the StarSight Autonomous System 2.0, 22,000 Pa of suction, the AdaptiList Chassis, and many more.

What really separates the Saros Z70 from the pack, however, is its inclusion of the Roborock OmniGrip. This OmniGrip is the first of its kind, a foldable robotic arm that is capable of moving along five different axes. This arm folds up neatly into the robot chassis when not in use, but is capable of folding out in order to pick up and put away small objects such as socks, tissues, and other lightweight items.

This OmniGrip is capable of moving both horizontally and vertically, and can be adjusted using the Roborock app in order to decide how the Saros Z70 should interact with the objects that it is capable of picking up.

Roborock also announced the F25 Series

At CES 2025, Roborock also announced another new series it is dubbing the Roborock F25 Series. This series will focus on wet and dry vacuums and is designed around achieving smarter, smoother, and cleaner experiences than ever before.

The idea with the Roborock F25 Series is to allow you to spend less time cleaning by providing smart and powerful features such as a 99.9% bacteria removal rate, extremely high suction power, and Zero-Tangle technologies, amongst others.

The Roborock F25 Series was announced with three initial wet and dry vacuum models; the Roborock F25 Ace, the Roborock F25, and the Roborock F25 RT.

Taking the robot vacuum world by storm

As you can see, Roborock came to CES 2025 with some big announcements and some big new innovations. Between the AI-driven developments that are coming in Roborock’s latest era, the newest technological developments of the Saros Series, as well as the announcement of its latest wet and dry vacuum series, Roborock had a lot to show.