It's safe to say we like Roborock here at AP. It's a consistent brand that makes some of the best smart vacuums out there, taking up the majority of slots in our best robot vacuum cleaners guide. This is why today's sale for the Roborock Q7 Max is worth writing about; it's a great robot vacuum that just hit its lowest price ever, $200, for a vacuum that still retails on Roborock's site for $600, the price it launched at.

Ultimately, today's deal for the Roborock Q7 Max is the best we've ever seen at 33% off.

What's great about the Roborock Q7 Max

Powerful and easy to use

When it comes to vacuums, smart or not, what matters the most is suction power, and the Roborock Q7 Max offers 4,200 Pa maximum suction. This is powerful enough to be considered deep cleaning, which means it's perfect for removing dirt and dust from carpets to hard floors and their crevices. Plus, this is a smart vacuum, after all, so it can auto-adjust its suction power as it cleans, ensuring you get the most out of the battery, lasting 180 minutes on a single charge, which translates to 3,229 square feet.

If cat hair and litter are a worry, worry not; the Roborock Q7 Max can handle both easily, even on hardwood. And thanks to the rubber brushes, long hair shouldn't tangle. Best of all, it can vacuum and mop in the same session, offering a multitude of water flow levels suitable for a variety of floor types. And this is with LiDAR navigation included, which means the machine cleans in straight lines.

At $200, the Roborock Q7 Max is a steal. Not only is this the lowest price we've ever seen for the smart vacuum, but both Amazon and Roborock are participating in the sale, so you can snag one directly from Roborock or from Amazon's storefront, whichever is more convenient. You have two color choices, white and black, and can't go wrong choosing either one. Snag this fantastic sale for the Roborock Q7 Max while it lasts; Amazon lists it as limited.