Having a clean house when you work long hours is difficult, but a robot vacuum cleaner can definitely help — these lifesavers have been crafted from the ground up to excel at sucking all that dust, dirt, crumbs, and whatnot from off our floors. And one also manages to offer mopping services, so much the better. Luckily for us, there are lots of Roborock models available at a discount right now, including some that made it on our list of the best robot vacuum cleaners last year.

The discounts are fairly significant too, with up to $250 off for a brand-new Roborock vacuum. You'll want to get in on these show-stopping deals before they expire.

Roborock S7 MaxV

We reviewed the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, and it was one of our favorites last year. The Ultra version adds a fantastic self-empty station, but the vacuum itself is the same as you find here.

Roborock S7 MaxV $640 $860 Save $220 The Roborock S7 MaxV is a fantastic robot vacuum and with a $220 discount, it would be a shame to miss out on it. This one has a maximum suction power of 5100Pa, can avoid obstacles in your home, even in dark rooms, and allows you to run video calls through the robot if you're at work, for instance. The sonic mop will scrub at 3000 cycles per minute, effectively lifting even dried-on stains. $640 at Walmart $640 at Amazon

Roborock Q5+

The Roborock Q5+ is a cool robot vacuum that features an auto-emptying station, so you don't even have to worry about that when the cleaning job is over. The vacuum is super easy to set up, and the app is easy to figure out.

Roborock Q5+ $500 $700 Save $200 If you want a robot vacuum that also comes with a self-empty dock, then the Q5+ is a good option. This one offers 2700Pa max suction power and can clean your house for up to 180 minutes, which is pretty awesome. It works great with hard floors, but also carpeted areas, and will clean up all that annoying pet hair left behind. $500 at Amazon $500 at Walmart

Roborock S7

The Roborock S7 is an older model from the company, but it's still an excellent choice for anyone who wants to get rid of the daily chore of cleaning the floors.

Source: Roborock Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop $430 $650 Save $220 The Roborock S7 is a powerful vacuum and mop combination. It has 2500Pa suction power and uses sonic mopping to properly clean your floors. It works great with all types of floors and you can even hook it up to Alexa and give it voice commands. You can get it for $220 less than its regular price, which is a fantastic discount. $430 at Walmart $430 at Amazon

Other Roborock deals you can get

While those are some of our favorite deals available right now, they are far from alone, and there are plenty more good Roborock discounts you can take advantage of right now.