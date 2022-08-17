As our lifestyles become increasingly hectic, we can save ourselves a great deal of stress and time by letting technology take care of menial, repetitive tasks for us. And that's exactly why smart home devices, including robot vacuums, are so useful — for a reasonable price, you keep your floors clean without wasting hours every week sweeping and vacuuming. The Roborock S7 will not only take care of all that for you, but it will also handle the mopping, making sure that you return to spotless floors. We really liked the Roborock S7 when it was $650, and this $220 (34%) discount at Amazon makes it hard to say no.

The S7 is part of Roborock's mid-range lineup, as reflected by its $650 MSRP compared to Roborock’s $1,400 flagship. It is a competent, advanced robot vacuum and mop for an affordable price. We gave the S7 an 8.0 when reviewing the model, complementing its features, but concerned about its high sticker price—an issue easily resolved with a $220 discount.

Buy the Roborock S7 for $220 off

$430 at Amazon in Black $430 at Amazon in White

The Roborock S7 is built durably, and in our testing, it withstood five months of daily use with no breakdowns. It features a tangle-resistant brush, and a slew of sensors to navigate the space. Endurance is decent, thanks to a 5200mAh battery. The 2500 Pa suction power allows for adequate yet quiet performance, and sonic mopping capabilities give the S7 a significant advantage over competing robot vacuums at this discounted price point. It can handle coffee and grease stains just fine, but for tougher stains, some manual help might be needed.

The Roborock app itself is also outstanding, with a straightforward setup process that gets you started by mapping out your floor space. After that, you will be able to clean the whole or specific areas on a per room or per zone basis seamlessly from the app. The app also allows you to take manual control of the robot vacuum, a feature your kids will enjoy. Additionally, the S7 is compatible with digital assistants from Apple, Google, and Amazon.

While we liked what the S7 was capable of, it may fall short of some customers' needs. The S7 occasionally has issues with thicker carpets and picking up pet fur, but most budget and midrange robot vacuums share these issues. So if you have a pet or thick carpets, you might want to look at Roborock’s more expensive offerings.

Otherwise, the S7 is an enticing option at $430. Whether you are going to work, going out with friends, going on a grocery run, or going out for a workout, just activate the Roborock S7 and come back to a squeaky clean floor. Then you can enjoy not just a clean house, but knowing that you saved $220 in the process.