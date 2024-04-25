With so many robot vacuums around, choosing the right one is a painstaking task. With the Qrevo MaxV, Roborock aims to combine excellent cleaning performance with a relatively affordable price tag. While many cheap options are available, most don't offer proper mopping and obstacle recognition, let alone self-cleaning. More expensive products, like the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and the DreameBot X30 Ultra, come with advanced features and glowing cleaning results, but cost more than $1,500.

With the first generation Qrevo, Roborock impressed us with a very capable mid-range product. The new series, which includes the Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo Pro, comes with added functionality, including hot water mop washing, a FlexiArm side mop that extends to clean alongside edges and baseboards, stronger suction power, and even automatic dirt detection and re-mopping. Compared to the Qrevo Pro, the Qrevo MaxV comes with even more bells and whistles, including a built-in voice assistant, a liftable brush roller, and an AI camera for better obstacle and dirt recognition. So, is it worth it?

Roborock Qrevo MaxV Best value 9 / 10 $1200 $1400 Save $200 The Roborock Qrevo MaxV is a capable robot vacuum with a built-in camera, water tanks, hot water mop washing, and plenty of advanced features. It's a perfect option if you're not willing to spend more than $1,500 on a robot vacuum without missing out on some of the most advanced cleaning features on the market. Pros Value for money

Cleaning performance

Navigation and obstacle detection Cons Build quality

No built-in cleaning solution tank

No consumables in the box $1400 at Amazon $1200 at Roborock $1400 at Home Depot

Price and availability

Somewhat more affordable than high-end robovacs

The Qrevo MaxV is set to sell on Amazon and Roborock's online store starting at $1,200. The Qrevo Pro should follow a few weeks later, with a lower price tag of $1,000. The MaxV model will be available in white, while the Pro model will be offered in black and white color options.

Specifications Dimensions 13.78 x 13.90 x 4.02 in Dustbin Capacity 330ml Battery Life 180 minutes Brand Roborock Price $1,200 Surface Recommendation Hard floors, Carpets Connectivity Wi-Fi Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Dust Bag Capacity（L） 2.7L Cleaning Modes Vacuuming and Mopping Battery 5,200mAh Suction Power 7,000Pa Mop 2x rotating mop pads with FlexiArm Brushes Single bristleless roller

Design, hardware, what's in the box

Basic design, packed with features

Close

The Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo Pro look very similar to the original Qrevo, featuring a tall and relatively slim dock. The latter can empty the robot's dust bin and wash and dry the mop. Two large water tanks are at the top of the dock, and the dust bag is neatly concealed behind the removable panel, making it easy to access when it's time to replace it.

The overall design is quite basic and doesn't necessarily look as premium as other high-end models. This isn't necessarily Roborock's goal, as the Qrevo MaxV is designed as a more affordable product that can blend into any interior without necessarily making a statement. The upper third is aesthetically pleasing, with vertical stripes that add a nice touch to the overall dull design.

As for the robot's design, it doesn't necessarily stand out from the competition, with a relatively standard appearance. However, despite its mid-range positioning, it offers plenty of features and sensors.

As for the robot's design, it doesn't necessarily stand out from the competition, with a relatively standard appearance. However, despite its mid-range positioning, it offers plenty of features and sensors. The MaxV and Pro variants use LiDAR for mapping and navigation, while the MaxV model also comes with an AI camera for obstacle detection and recognition. The Pro model comes with infrared obstacle sensing, which can distinguish obstacles, but isn't as precise for sensing cables and smaller wires.

The Qrevo MaxV and Pro are equipped with two rotating mops, one of which can extend to clean along baseboards, similar to the DreameBot X30 Ultra. For vacuuming, they use a single bristleless brush roller and a side brush to direct dirt towards the main one.

When it comes to build quality, the Qrevo lineup has visibly lower-quality materials compared to the S8 series. It seems a bit less robust than other flagship products, especially regarding plastic parts, panels, and water tanks. Thankfully, this is not an issue in daily use, but despite its lower price point, the Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo Pro still cost over a grand and could have used sturdier plastics.

Setup, software, and features

Intuitive and customizable

The Roborock app is one of the most comprehensive ones around. The new models have further improved it, making it even more intuitive and aesthetically pleasing.

During the first use, the robot uses LiDAR to map your home and intelligently partition rooms autonomously. The Qrevo MaxV can even identify furniture and automatically categorize the rooms based on the furniture it senses. Once the map is generated, the app lets you edit rooms, create virtual boundaries and no-go zones, adjust the floor type, and change the furniture. The robot can also save up to four maps and position itself automatically.

Close

With the Roborock app, you can adjust cleaning settings to your liking. You can control the suction power, the mop's dampness, and the cleaning sequence and even set specific settings for each room. In addition, Roborock's new AI-powered SmartPlan automatic mode lets you forget about these settings, allowing the robot to adjust them on its own based on how dirty your floors are.

Close

The settings allow you to choose whether the robot should avoid carpets, lift its mops to not wet them, or mop them, which can work on thin rugs. In addition, the robots can automatically re-mop dirty areas, a feature similar to the one we tried on the DreameBot X30 Ultra.

Close

Compared to the Qrevo Pro, the Qrevo MaxV features an onboard camera, allowing it to take snapshots of obstacles and plot them on the map. It also offers home monitoring options, with a live video and audio feed, similar to a surveillance camera. It also comes with a built-in voice assistant, Hello Rocky, which is useful if you don't have smart speakers at home and don't want to reach for your phone to launch the robot. This being said, both the Qrevo Pro and the MaxV are compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, meaning you don't have to switch to another voice assistant if you don't want to.

Cleaning efficiency and battery life

Excellent cleaning performance and remarkable navigation

The new Qrevo Pro and MaxV have a powerful 7,000Pa suction power, enabling them to vacuum dirt and dust on hard floors and carpets effectively. The robots can automatically increase their suction power on carpets and deep clean them, ensuring they reach deep into the fibers. They're not as good as the S8 MaxV Ultra's double brush roller for thick carpets, but they still offer excellent overall results. I've tested it with particularly dirty floors, soiled with sand and dirt, and the Qrevo MaxV has cleaned up everything, leaving the floors immaculate.

For wet cleaning, the robot uses two rotating liftable mops to clean the floors. They're washed in the dock with hot water before, during, and after each cleaning cycle, while the robot's integrated water tank is also replenished with water. This allows it to constantly dampen the mops during cleaning so they don't run dry during the cycle.

The robovac can automatically return to the station to wash them at a preset frequency, ensuring that the mops stay clean and moist. Both models can automatically lift the mops when moving, ensuring they don't unnecessarily wet the floor and carpets. Similarly, the FlexiArm mop automatically extends to clean corners and along baseboards. The MaxV variant can also automatically lift its vacuum brush roller, preventing it from touching the floor when only mopping.

The cleaning results are particularly good, and the robot removes most stains, including the most stubborn ones like dried coffee and sauce. It can even automatically detect dirty areas and re-clean them for better results. The use of hot water definitely helps to clean up tough stains, ensuring the floors are left mess-free.

The Qrevo MaxV struggles with the most stubborn stains, especially dried ones, given that it doesn't use a sonic mop like the S8 MaxV Ultra. However, the cleaning results remain excellent, and the Qrevo MaxV does an excellent job cleaning up everyday stains.

Both models are equipped with LiDAR and can navigate efficiently and smoothly. They can also effectively detect obstacles, either using the AI camera for the MaxV or infrared technology for the Qrevo Pro. The MaxV can even take a snapshot of the obstacle, but both variants can identify objects and plot them on the map. The MaxV performs slightly better with small obstacles and cables, as it can detect them with its camera.

As for noise level, the new Qrevo MaxV and Pro are among the quietest on the market and barely audible at low power. The highest setting emits only a soft purr despite having very high suction power.

Roborock promises up to 180 minutes of battery life, which is in line with the results I observed.

Depending on the dirt levels and cleaning settings, it can clean up to 3,500 square feet on a single charge. In any case, it can automatically return to the station to recharge and resume work when its battery is recharged.

Maintenance and care

Simplified maintenance at all levels

The Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo Pro come with a bristleless brush roller, which prevents hair from getting tangled and makes maintenance easier. You only need to remove the roller once in a while and clean the hair, which is automatically pushed to the sides to avoid blocking the brush.

As for the dock, it washes the mops using hot water and hot air, which helps to reduce mold and bad odors. However, unlike the S series, the Qrevo models do not use a dedicated high-speed brush to clean the mop.

The Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo Pro come with a bristleless brush roller, which prevents hair from getting tangled and makes maintenance easier. You only need to remove the roller once in a while and clean the hair, which is automatically pushed to the sides to avoid blocking the brush.

As for the dock, it washes the mops using hot water and hot air, which helps to reduce mold and bad odors. However, unlike the S series, the Qrevo models do not use a dedicated high-speed brush to clean the mop.

Instead, the station uses a plastic washing board with plastic bristles to clean the mop, which has less effective results. It's therefore a good idea to machine wash the mops once a month for better hygiene.

The board itself is fully removable and doesn't have holes, making it easy to clean without worrying about the dock's lower part. It's recommended to wash the board quite frequently, though, as it tends to get dirty quickly and doesn't come with a self-cleaning feature.

Competition

Despite its mid-range positioning, the new Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo Pro mostly compete with high-end products from other manufacturers.

This being said, the new Ecovacs Deebot T30s Omni is a very close competitor. It also offers hot water mop washing, obstacle detection, and extending mops to clean alongside the edges. They're also similarly priced, but the T30s Omni has a built-in hair detangling system and a fully removable wash plate, making it even easier to wash.

However, its app is significantly less advanced, with no option to access the camera feed or view obstacles on the map. I've also found the Deebot T30 Omni less accurate regarding obstacle detection, sometimes bumping into furniture. Also, its main brush roller isn't liftable, unlike the Qrevo MaxV's. Another key difference is the dock, which looks sleeker on the T30 Omni, with more pleasing aesthetics, despite being slightly less convenient to empty and refill due to its width. The Ecovacs Deebot T30s Omni also features a built-in voice assistant and dirt detection technology, just like the Qrevo MaxV.

Comparable models also include the DreameBot X30 Ultra, which comes with camera-based obstacle detection, automating re-mopping, mop extension to reach the baseboards, and hot water mop washing. However, it also comes with a self-emptying dock and the ability to remove its mop pads and leave them in the dock. At $1,800, it's not a direct competitor, but it comes with very similar features.

The new and cheaper Eureka J12 Ultra is also worth considering. It lacks hot water mop washing and the extending mop but features advanced obstacle detection and the ability to wash and dry its mops autonomously. Nevertheless, with only 5,000Pa of suction power, it's not a great option if you have thick carpets at home.

Should you buy it?

The Roborock Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo Pro offer outstanding value for money, making them one of the best in the market. Their cleaning efficiency, ease of use, and advanced features, such as hot water mop washing and AI obstacle detection, make them top choices for maintaining floors.

The Roborock Qrevo MaxV and Qrevo Pro offer outstanding value for money, making them one of the best in the market.

However, the unflattering design and the slightly lower build quality compared to high-end models are things to consider, as other models look much more premium and may fit better with your interior design.

The choice between the Qrevo MaxV and the Qrevo Pro will primarily depend on your specific needs and budget. Nevertheless, both models offer excellent value for money and very good cleaning performance.

The MaxV provides more comfort in daily use, notably thanks to the voice assistant and the onboard camera, for a slightly higher price. This probably makes it the go-to robot if you're looking for the right balance between managing your budget and impeccable cleaning results. Otherwise, the Qrevo Pro won't disappoint. It costs $200 less while offering almost identical cleaning results, albeit a slightly less precise obstacle-sensing system, a lack of liftable mops, and a voice assistant.