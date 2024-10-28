The Roborock Qrevo Curv is the latest addition to Roborock’s growing lineup of high-performing robot vacuums, and it promises to deliver an impressive cleaning experience. Featuring a bold design and innovative features, it offers something unique against the competition. The Qrevo Curv offers a staggering 18,500Pa suction power, a new anti-tangle dual roller brush, and a liftable chassis for climbing over high thresholds, aiming to redefine convenience for robot vacuum users.

However, the $1,600 price tag puts it in a more premium category. So, is it worth the investment? This review will help you determine whether this robot vacuum deserves a spot in your home.

Staff pick Roborock Qrevo Curv 9 / 10 The Roborock Qrevo Curv combines 18,500Pa suction with AI-powered navigation for powerful, efficient cleaning. Its DuoDivide tangle-free roller brush and lifting chassis handle pet hair and high thresholds with ease, while precise mapping ensures customizable and thorough vacuuming and mopping. Pros Powerful suction

Tangle-free brushes

Liftable chassis to clear thresholds

Hot water mop washing Cons High price

No built-in detergent tank $1600 at Amazon $1600 at Roborock

Price, availability, and specs

Premium price, for premium performance

The Qrevo Curv is available on Amazon and directly from Roborock for $1,600. It's relatively expensive, especially considering it's not a flagship product. However, given the impressive features it offers and its jaw-dropping suction power, it's fair to pay a premium.

Specifications Dimensions Robot:13.9 x 13.7 x 4.1 inches | Dock: 17.7 x 17.7 x 17.7 inches Battery Life 240 minutes Brand Roborock Price $1,600 Surface Recommendation All Connectivity Wi-Fi Integrations Alexa, Google Assistant Cleaning Modes Mopping and vacuuming Battery 6400mAh Suction Power 18,500Pa Mop Two rotating mop pads Brushes DuoDivide Obstacle detection RGB camera Mapping LiDAR Expand

What’s good about the Roborock Qrevo Curv?

Design, suction power, and smart features

Close

The Roborock Qrevo Curv's standout design is one of the first things you’ll notice. Unlike the typical rectangular or boxy docks of other robot vacuums, the Qrevo Curv features a distinctly curved dock, lending it a more aesthetically pleasing look. The station is compact enough to fit into most spaces, and its glossy white finish gives it a sleek, modern appeal. This is the kind of product you wouldn’t mind showcasing in your living room.

In addition to good looks, the dock has useful features that make it easier to maintain. For instance, the fully removable baseplate makes cleaning very easy. Inside, built-in squeegees work to remove most dirt from the mop pads, reducing the need for hands-on maintenance.

When it comes to suction power, the Roborock Qrevo Curv is a real standout. It boasts an incredible 18,500Pa, making it the most powerful robot vacuum available today. Whether it’s hardwood, tiles, or thick carpets, this model handles it easily. The DuoDivide roller brush features two small hybrid brushes that combine bristles and rubber blades to tackle debris and dirt while preventing hair tangles. The arced side brush is another innovation, designed to prevent hair entanglement while ensuring debris is directed toward the vacuum for collection. The robot also has rotating mop pads, one of which can extend to clean alongside baseboards. Both are washed with hot water, to maximize hygiene and reduce bacteria, mildew, and bad odors.

The Roborock Qrevo Curv leverages AI-powered smart cleaning technology to enhance its performance. It automatically adjusts the cleaning settings according to the room. Also, by intelligently detecting heavily soiled areas, the robot modifies its cleaning strategy in real time, automatically returning to those spots for a deeper, more thorough cleaning.