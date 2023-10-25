During their early days, robot vacuum cleaners had fairly limited navigational and mapping capabilities, resulting in them happily bumping into your furniture and walls to find their way around your house. Things have greatly improved since then, with almost all modern models featuring LiDAR technology, allowing them to map their surroundings and navigate effectively and precisely.

More recently, manufacturers have developed obstacle detection features, allowing the robots to move from room to room easily and sense if there's a shoe or a toy on the floor. This way, they can avoid running into objects and carrying them around the house while cleaning. With the Q8 Max Series, Roborock has released a new mid-ranger that excels at vacuuming, navigating, and avoiding obstacles while featuring basic mopping abilities. It comes in two variants, the standard Q8 Max and the Q8 Max+, which includes the new RockDock Plus auto-emptying dock.

Price and availability

Both models will be available in Early October in white or black on Amazon US and the Roborock Webstore. The Q8 Max will sell for $600, while the Q8 Max+ will be priced at $820. Unfortunately, you have to decide whether you want the self-emptying dock from the start, as Roborock doesn't sell the RockDock Plus separately.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

As the name suggests, the Q8 Max Series is an evolution of the Q7, which also means it shares a lot of similarities with its predecessor, making it hard to tell them apart at first glance.

While the robot's size is comparable with other models at 13.78x13.90x3.80 inches, the base station is very compact, measuring only 12.01x17.32x17.64 inches, making it easy to fit into narrow spaces, even in smaller apartments.

The RockDock Plus, which only comes with the Q8 Max+, is split into two pieces: a bottom receptacle board that lies flat on the ground, on which the rest of the station is placed. A tool, hidden underneath the board, lets you lock it in place, as the standing part could easily be knocked off otherwise.

The receptacle is big enough to house the entire robot, ensuring the wet mop doesn't damage or stain the floors. Unlike most other models, the dust bin is emptied from below the robot, sucking the dirt out through the brush rollers into the cavity in the middle of the receptacle. The base station is topped with an elegant lid with a handle, allowing you to lift it easily. The top cover houses the dust bag, making it easily accessible when replacing it.

When choosing the standard Q8 Max, a circular hard plastic sheet comes in the box, which also helps avoid staining your floors when the robot returns home with a wet mop.

As for the robot, both models are identical, measuring the same size and coming with the same features. There's little to be found on the top, except for the standard LiDAR dome, surrounded by a silver circle on the white and black models and three quick access buttons. There is no flap to remove, as the dust bin slides into its location from below, and only its release button is visible from above.

The bottom part is much more interesting, as this is where Roborock has innovated, slapping a DuoRoller module with two bristleless brush rollers instead of one. The mop slides and is then velcroed onto a dedicated module, which is then attached by simply sliding it underneath the robot. Releasing it is also very easy, as there's a quick-release tab on each side that you need to push to remove it.

Interestingly, the water tank and the dust bin are combined into a single module instead of putting the water tank in the mop module. This results in a relatively large water tank, which means you potentially have to remove both if you want to refill the water tank and wash the mop.

In front of the robot, a large Reactive Tech sensor allows it to detect obstacles using IR technology, which helps it sense toys, shoes, and other objects lying around the floor.

When it comes to build quality, Roborock has used sturdy materials for the base station, making it feel like a durable and reliable product. As for the robot, even though the overall build quality is good, the bumping board and top plastics are on the cheap side. The rest of the robovac's body feels solid enough, but it's a pity the manufacturer didn't make the extra effort to make it more robust.

Sadly, there are no spare accessories in the box, not even a spare mop or filter, which is a bit hard to swallow given the product's price.

Setup, software, and features

When setting up the Q8 Max for the first time, the robot explores its surroundings to create a map of your home. Using its LiDAR sensor, it's not only able to generate an accurate representation of your abode; it can even identify the limits for each room and separate them effectively. Unfortunately, it's not smart enough to tell what type of room it is, but it does a great job of understanding where each room's limits are.

Once the map is created, you can customize it to rename the rooms, adjust the floor type, add furniture, and create invisible walls, no-go zones, and no-mop zones. The robot can handle up to four different maps, allowing it to clean different floors or even in multiple homes.

To start a cleaning cycle, use Alexa or Google Assistant or the Roborock and Xiaomi Mi Home apps. The latter allow you to refine the cleaning settings, such as adjusting the vacuuming strength and water flow. You can also customize these for each room, allowing you to use more thorough cleaning in the living areas compared to the bedrooms. In addition, there's a fast route setting that's handy if you don't have much time before guests arrive.

During and after each cycle, you can see the robot's cleaning path on the map and the obstacles encountered. Unlike some more premium models, it cannot identify what the objects are but can effectively avoid them and show them on the map. You can also check the cleaning history and review when it's time to change the spare parts.

Cleaning efficiency and battery life

With the Q8 Max Series, Roborock has given its midrange series excellent cleaning abilities. Indeed, it features 5,500Pa suction power and comes with two bristleless brush rollers, which are about 20% more efficient than a single one and are ideal for removing dust from carpets.

There are five settings to choose from: Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, Max, and Max+. The first two are quiet enough to be used when you're home, even when working or watching TV, while the other three are slightly noisier without being particularly annoying either.

Regarding cleaning efficiency, the Q8 Max does an excellent job on hard surfaces without picking the strongest vacuuming settings. We have a monumental pine tree in our yard, and I tested the Q8 Max Series during the worst season, as our garden is covered in pine needles, which, of course, end up coming in when both humans and dogs walk in. The robovac has been able to perfectly clean them up, even the ones lining the baseboard and corners of our walk-in closet — don't ask why.

This is the result of the robot's undeniable cleaning efficiency and its ability to navigate and clean corners, which many others struggle with. Similarly, it's never gotten stuck during my tests and has been able to navigate around various obstacles, including shoes, plants, pet toys, and water bowls, among others. In the same spirit, the Q8 Max can identify carpets and boost its vacuuming strength to reach in-depth dirt and debris, which its DuoRoller brushes can then catch.

When it comes to mopping, the settings are also finely adjustable, as you can adjust the water flow. You can choose from four presents, the first one using no water at all, assuming you've dampened it before. The other three let you adjust from a small, medium, or large amount of water. You can adjust this more specifically and pick the one you want on a scale from 1 to 30.

The mopping efficiency is average, though, as you have to remember that the Q8 Max Series doesn't come with rotating or sonic brushes and won't apply pressure while they mop. However, the adjustable water flow does help avoid having to dampen the mop manually during the cleaning cycle and helps eliminate minor stains, especially when they're not dry.

For relatively lightly soiled floors, especially on hardwood surfaces, the Q8 Max Series is enough to give them a good wipe. On tiles, though, the mop may not reach the grouts in depth when cleaning, but it's still enough to clean the floors overall.

In any case, the Q8 Max Series isn't designed to scrub the floors and shouldn't be used after spilling liquid on your floors. Similarly, if you have pets, and they tend to bring mud inside the house, the robovac won't be able to clean it up properly, especially considering it cannot wash its mop while cleaning.

As for the battery life, Roborock promises the 5200mAh can provide up to 240 minutes of battery life, which should be more than enough to clean your entire house. During my tests, the Q8 Max Series took about an hour to clean 655 square feet, with plenty of battery left. If it does run out, though, the robot can automatically return to its base to recharge itself and resume work when it's done. Also, it comes with the option to charge during off-peak hours, a feature that only Roborock offers so far.

Maintenance and care

When it comes to using the Q8 Max Series, there's an important difference between the two variants, as the standard model requires you to empty the dustbin when it's full. At the same time, the more expensive one can automatically do so using the RockDock Plus. The 2.5L dust bag can hold for up to seven weeks without needing to change the bag, providing additional peace of mind. The suction mechanism is also designed so that the air is filtered, and no dirt comes out, which is great to keep everything clean and prevent allergies.

On the other hand, the standard model requires you to get your hands dirty and empty it yourself, but it has the benefit of helping you save some cash on spare bags, which is probably better for the environment. It's also big enough, with its 470 mL capacity, and shouldn't necessarily need to be emptied daily, depending on the surface and the amount of dust.

Besides the dust, there's also the mop you need to care for, as the Q8 Max Series doesn't do that for you. Therefore, you must wash it after every cycle, as it gets dirty quickly, depending on how soiled your floors are. Thankfully, though, you don't need to take it off immediately after the robot has finished cleaning and can do that when you get back home, thanks to the boards on both models, which prevent the mop from staining your floors.

The 350 mL water tank is also big enough, as we've cleaned about 1,250 square feet with it before having to refill it. Once again, this depends on the water flow settings, but we've used average ones to calculate this estimate.

Finally, caring for the bot is a breeze, as the bristleless brushes prevent hair from getting tangled around them. This means you only have to remove them about once a month to clean them from debris and dirt, which takes just a few minutes.

Competition

The Roborock Q8 Max Series are excellent midrangers, providing exceptional navigation and vacuuming capabilities and basic mopping that can come in handy. While they're great products, they do face some fierce competition from other brands.

We've recently reviewed the Dreamebot D10s Plus, which also comes with a self-emptying base and a built-in RGB camera to detect obstacles using artificial intelligence, which is slightly better than the Q8 Max Series. However, it only has a single bristleless brush roller and a slightly lower suction power, making it slightly less efficient than the Roborock models, especially on carpets. However, the Dreamebot costs significantly less, with a sticker price of about $550.

If obstacle detection isn't important to you, consider the cheaper Roborock Q5 Pro series, which also launched and is very similar to the Q8 Max Series while costing significantly less. They have the same vacuuming features, including the DuoRoller brushes, but lack obstacle avoidance and finer water flow control settings. The dustbin is also much bigger on the Q5 Pro Series, at 770mL vs 470 on the Q8 Max. However, the water tank is smaller, containing only 180mL vs 350mL on the Q8 Max Series.

Should you buy it?

The Q8 Max Series are excellent robot vacuums that do an excellent job at removing dust and debris from your floors while brilliantly navigating around your house and effectively avoiding obstacles. They're also a great choice for houses with carpets, thanks to their DuoRoller brushes. When it comes to mopping, they're a good option to wipe your floors, as long as they're not too dirty and soiled. The Q8 Max+ has the added benefit of a self-emptying dock, preventing you from emptying the bin too often. Unfortunately, they're relatively expensive, considering they don't have self-mop washing features.

If you're looking for a great and effective robotic vacuum that can get around your house without getting stuck, the Q8 Max Series is the perfect solution. If mopping is important to you, a more expensive model like the Roborock Q Revo is worth considering, as it costs about the same but is much more autonomous in terms of wet cleaning, but has slightly less efficient vacuuming capabilities. Finally, if you're looking for a robot vacuum and mop combo that can vacuum and scrub your floors perfectly, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is the one you need.