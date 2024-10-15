Roborock Q7 Max $220 $600 Save $380 The Roborock Q7 Max is an impressive robot vacuum with a wide range of smart features and for a limited time it's discounted to just $220, which is its lowest price ever and a saving of $380. $220 at Amazon

A smart home isn't complete without a little help keeping the floors clean, and today at Amazon, you can get that help alongside some savings. The Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum is seeing its all-time lowest price, with Amazon marking it down to just $220. This is a massive saving from its regular price of $600 and a total discount of $380.

If a new robot vacuum interests you, you'll want to click through and make a purchase quickly, as Amazon has this listed as a limited time deal. Prime members will also get free one-day shipping, so act quickly and you can put this robot vacuum to work as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Roborock Q7 Max robot vacuum

A robot vacuum is a no-brainer when considering the best smart home devices, and the Roborock Q7 Max is worth considering even at its regular price. With this $380 price drop, however, you're getting a lot of robo-vac for a price you'll usually see among more entry-level options. When it comes to the more practical aspects of keeping the floors clean, the Q7 Max produces an incredible maximum suction power of 4200 Pa. This allows it to lift debris, such as pet hair, from floors, cracks, and even carpets. Its smarts will chip in here, too, as it's capable of increasing suction the moment it detects carpet to ensure deeper cleaning.

Those smarts separate the Q7 Max from entry-level robot vacuum models, making this an enticing deal. It uses incredibly accurate LiDAR technology for navigation, allowing it to build precise maps of your home for its cleaning sessions. This will also allow you to set up areas you want it to stay away from. The Q7 Max also has mopping functionality, so you can kick back and let it get the harder surfaces even cleaner. It has 30 different water flow levels for fine-tuning the process, and it can reach up to three hours of cleaning on a single charge. When it's all wrapped up, it will even find its way back to its dock for recharging.

The Roborock Q7 Max may not currently be among the best robot vacuums, but with this $380 discount, it's certainly one of the value options. You're getting a lot of vacuuming capability and a lot of smart to add to your smart home with this robot vacuum. It's currently marked down from $600 to $220, which is the lowest price we've seen on it. Act quickly to claim it at this price, though, as it's a limited-time deal, and we don't know when it will end.