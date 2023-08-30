Summary Roborock is expanding its smart home product line with three new vacuum cleaners and an all-in-one washer and dryer to cater to the needs of busy consumers.

In between your daily obligations, it can be difficult to find time to tidy up around the house. It’s for this reason that the smart home product market has exploded. Roborock is one of the many manufacturers capitalizing on the opportunity to create devices for busy consumers in need of a little help. Now, the company is rolling out three new robot vacuum cleaners and a smart washer and dryer to meet the demand.

Roborock debuted the Q5 Pro and Q8 Max at IFA 2023, adding to its Q-Series line of midrange smart vacuum cleaners. Additionally, the Dyad Pro Combo was revealed for those who prefer a handheld vacuum cleaner. The Zeo One, Roborock’s all-in-one washer and dryer, is the first of its kind from the company. All the vacuum cleaners will be available for purchase in the US online in October, with no timetable released just yet for the Zeo One.

Roborock Q5 Pro

The Q5 Pro is now the entry-level product of the Q-Series line. In turn, it has fewer advanced features in comparison to the Q8 Max, but still offers many perks. For example, it has the same LiDAR navigation technology that allows it to map your home more accurately. It also has a DuoRoller Brush, just as the Q8 Max does, which helps it go the distance in terms of hair removal. Both the Q8 Max and Q5 Pro have a suction power of 5,500Pa, which makes them efficient on all types of flooring. Opting for the enhanced Q5 Pro+ or Q8 Max+ will give you a dock that automatically empties itself for up to seven weeks. If you’re willing to pay for the convenience of not having to constantly empty your robot vacuum, this option might be for you.

The Q-Series line of vacuum cleaners was rolled out by Roborock in 2022. The company categorized it as midrange for the average consumer looking to keep things tidy on a budget. However, Roborock didn’t skimp on the lineup, carrying over some of the features from its flagship S-Series. Customizable app controls, multi-level mapping, and LiDAR navigation are all standard in Q-Series vacuum cleaners.

Roborock Q8 Max

If you prefer a handheld vacuum, Roborock has you covered there as well. The Dyad Pro Combo is a wet-dry portable vacuum that comes with four attachments and 17,000Pa of suction power. It also features a self-cleaning system for its roller brushes, and you can use it for up to 60 minutes as a standard handheld vacuum (43 minutes as a wet-dry vacuum).

Although it’s new to the washer and dryer market, Roborock is promising a lot from its Zeo One all-in-one washer and dryer, too. It features a quiet motor, a self-cleaning lint trap, and customizable cleaning modes. The Zeo One also leverages AI technology paired with NTC smart sensors to ensure your clothes are never damaged due to extreme temperatures. The release date has not been disclosed just yet, but it’s something you might want to keep an eye on if laundry is a chore you dread.

The Q5 Pro, Q8 Max, and Dyad Pro Combo will start at $430, $600, and $660, respectively. The prices might initially shock you, but if you’re tired of staring at dust bunnies in every corner, the investment could be worth your while.