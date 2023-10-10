For this Fall Prime Day, we're super excited to get our hands on a decent discount for a Roborock robot vacuum so we can hand over at least one of our chores and free up some time.

After buying a Roborock robovac, your home will be cleaner, you'll be more relaxed, and you'll have more free time to either tackle other things around your home, spend time with the family, or just chill out on the couch.

While some of these discounts are only available during Prime Day, most of them will run through to October 15th, so you'll have some extra time to add these to your cart and bring them into your home.

Roborock S7Max Ultra

The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is an innovative cleaning solution that can make life easier on a day-to-day basis. With its powerful 5500 Pa HyperForce Suction, it can effectively remove dirt and dust from floors and carpets, while the upgraded floating rubber brush ensures a more thorough and efficient clean.

The Reactive Tech Obstacle Avoidance feature means that users no longer have to move objects before starting a cleanup, and the VibraRise Mopping System can effectively remove dried stains with sonic scrubbing at 3000 times per minute. Additionally, the Auto Mop Lifting feature allows for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, automatically adjusting to different surfaces to ensure the ultimate clean.

Source: Roborock Roborock S7 Max Ultra $1000 $1300 Save $300 The Roborock S7 Max Ultra is on sale this Prime Day and you can grab this one for $300 off until October 15th. $1000 at Amazon

Roborock Q Revo

The multifunctional Roborock Q Revo dock is a game-changer for those who want hands-free cleaning with ease and convenience. With its dual spinning mops, auto mop lifting, and 5500Pa suction power, it can deliver spotless floors and carpets, removing even the most stubborn stains. Its 30 water flow levels make it easy to customize cleaning for every floor type.

The Roborock App offers advanced control and customization, and no manual cleaning is needed since it automatically washes the mops, hot air dries, and self-empties the bin.

Source: Roborock Roborock Q Revo $700 $900 Save $200 The Q Revo is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for to have all the best features and stick within a budget. $700 at Amazon

Roborock Dyad Pro

The Roborock Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum is a highly efficient and versatile cleaning tool that is ideal for day-to-day use. With its powerful suction capability of 17000Pa, it can easily handle both wet and dry messes with ease. The improved edge-to-edge cleaning feature ensures that no dirt or dust is left behind as it can clean up to the edges of walls in a single sweep. Thanks to its unique self-cleaning mechanism, the rollers are cleaned automatically, making maintenance a breeze. Its smart sensor technology allows the Dyad Pro to adjust its cleaning power and water flow as per the dirt levels, leaving spotlessly clean floors.

Roborock Dyad Pro $350 $450 Save $100 If you want a handheld device that can vacuum and wash your floors at the same time, the Roborock Dyad Pro is now $100 off for Prime Day, making it an excellent wet and dry option. $350 at Amazon

Other Roborock Prime Day deals