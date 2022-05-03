Mother's Day is the perfect time to treat her to a Roborock robovac to do all the hard work. Grab these magical deals now!

This Mother's Day is the perfect time to give your mom or the mother of your children some time to relax by getting her a robovac. We know that buying a woman a vacuum for Mother's Day sounds like something from a 50s ad, but trust us, she'll want this one!

Roborock is running a Mother's Day sale and these robot vacuums will have them relaxing while the floors get cleaned. That sounds perfect, right?

Get a great deal on a Roborock robot vacuum

Between May 3 and May 8, Roborock offers some of its best products for awesome prices. Their discounts this year run between 26% and 47%!

Roborock S7: Get it for $479.99 , 26% OFF from the regular price of $649.99

, 26% OFF from the regular price of $649.99 Roborock E4: Get it for $159.99 , 47% OFF from the regular $299.99

, 47% OFF from the regular $299.99 Roborock S6: Get it for $319.99, 47% OFF from the regular $599.99

What better time to get a Roborock than when it's on sale, right? We think it's just about perfect, so go ahead and take advantage of these awesome prices.

Why Roborock actually is the right gift for Mother's Day

Regular vacuums can be great and all, but robot vacuums? They're exactly what we need in our lives. The house gets cleaned while we relax, work, work out, play with the kids, watch TV, read a book, take a bath, and so on. You can do literally anything else while the Roborock vacuum does the job for you.

The Roborock S7 is a great addition to any home. It mixes in sweeping the room with mopping the floor. It does the latter with Sonic Mopping, which means it scrubs your floors up to 3,000 times per minute, so it's a lot cleaner than what you'd achieve with a mop in hand.

If you're thinking about the Roborock E4, know that it can run up to 200 minutes before needing to go back to its docking station. It has a large dustbin, making it perfect for homes whose floors have a lot of pet hair.

The Roborock S6 Pure is also pretty awesome, especially in the mopping department. Its 180 ml water tank can clean up a large home in one go, which is obviously ideal, as you don't want to refill it mid-way.

We love the great prices on the Roborock robot vacuums for Mother's Day, so you should definitely take advantage of the deals to get one.

Make your life easier and save money

It's no secret that quality products are a bit expensive, and robot vacuums can be a bit pricey. The fabulous deals Roborock has for Mother's Day make them quite affordable, so hurry up and get yourself one between May 3 and May 8! The perfect Mother's Day Gift: a clean home and time to relax!

