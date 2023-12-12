Roborock S8 Pro Ultra

$1199.99 $1599.99 Save $400

The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is the ultimate in robot vacuums. This all-in-one device is capable of bringing convenience and peace of mind, all while saving you time and money on your everyday cleaning.The way the S8 Pro Ultra does this is manyfold. The vacuuming is extremely powerful, with 6,000 Pa of HyperForce suction that can reach deeply into any surface. In addition, the S8 Pro Ultra uses a dual rubber brush system that works to prevent hair tangles while still picking up debris and dust with ease.This is especially apparent when picking up hair and on carpets, where Roborock’s unique Carpet Boost+ system, which uses ultrasonic sound to identify carpets, engages a different set of cleaning systems to ensure that your home is left spotless.This cleaning prowess isn’t limited just to vacuuming, either. The S8 Pro Ultra makes use of Roborock’s VibraRise 2.0 system to ensure the absolute best cleaning for your hard floors.This system combines an ultra-wide mop with multiple vibration modules for high-speed scrubbing while retaining consistent pressure on your floors. This allows the S8 Pro Ultra to clean up anything, whether it be spilled coffee or long-dried spills with ease.The S8 Pro Ultra also features Reactive 3D obstacle avoidance in order to dynamically path around obstacles such as shoes or pets, regardless of the light levels in the room. This is coupled with a PreciSense LiDAR navigation system that lets the S8 Pro Ultra dynamically scan and map its surroundings to develop an optimal cleaning route for your home.On top of all this, you won’t have to worry about cleaning up behind the S8 Pro Ultra. Thanks to the RockDock, the S8 Pro Ultra is capable of automatically washing, drying, emptying, refilling, and cleaning itself, all without any input from you. This gives you extra time to live life without having to worry about cleaning.In addition to all of this, the S8 Pro Ultra comes with app integration, allowing you even finer control of your vacuum through your smartphone.