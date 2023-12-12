If you’re looking for a new robot vacuum for you or a loved one this holiday season, then Roborock is offering some great deals to make these vacuums an even better gift this year.
You’ll be able to get up to 27% off of these Roborock robot vacuums between the 11th and 17th of December, so make sure to act quickly if you want to make the most of them.
Great deals this holiday season
S8 Pro Ultra (25% off)
Roborock S8 Pro Ultra
The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is the ultimate in robot vacuums. This all-in-one device is capable of bringing convenience and peace of mind, all while saving you time and money on your everyday cleaning.The way the S8 Pro Ultra does this is manyfold. The vacuuming is extremely powerful, with 6,000 Pa of HyperForce suction that can reach deeply into any surface. In addition, the S8 Pro Ultra uses a dual rubber brush system that works to prevent hair tangles while still picking up debris and dust with ease.This is especially apparent when picking up hair and on carpets, where Roborock’s unique Carpet Boost+ system, which uses ultrasonic sound to identify carpets, engages a different set of cleaning systems to ensure that your home is left spotless.This cleaning prowess isn’t limited just to vacuuming, either. The S8 Pro Ultra makes use of Roborock’s VibraRise 2.0 system to ensure the absolute best cleaning for your hard floors.This system combines an ultra-wide mop with multiple vibration modules for high-speed scrubbing while retaining consistent pressure on your floors. This allows the S8 Pro Ultra to clean up anything, whether it be spilled coffee or long-dried spills with ease.The S8 Pro Ultra also features Reactive 3D obstacle avoidance in order to dynamically path around obstacles such as shoes or pets, regardless of the light levels in the room. This is coupled with a PreciSense LiDAR navigation system that lets the S8 Pro Ultra dynamically scan and map its surroundings to develop an optimal cleaning route for your home.On top of all this, you won’t have to worry about cleaning up behind the S8 Pro Ultra. Thanks to the RockDock, the S8 Pro Ultra is capable of automatically washing, drying, emptying, refilling, and cleaning itself, all without any input from you. This gives you extra time to live life without having to worry about cleaning.In addition to all of this, the S8 Pro Ultra comes with app integration, allowing you even finer control of your vacuum through your smartphone.
S7 Max Ultra (27% off)
Roborock S7 Max Ultra
The Roborock S7 Max Ultra combines all of the best features that Roborock has to offer into one robot vacuum. This means that you get the RockDock Ultra, HyperForce suction, the VibraRise mopping system, and Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance all in one powerful machine.The S7 Max Ultra comes with 5,500 Pa of HyperForce suction, which allows the vacuum to suck dirt and dust from floors and carpets without issues. It also uses a free-floating plastic brush that is capable of delivering consistent suction across uneven floors and with all debris types.When combined with Roborock’s VibraRise mopping system, this allows the S7 Max Ultra to handle any kind of mess in your home with ease. This technology allows the robot vacuum to make the most of sonic scrubbing at up to 3,000 times per minute, leaving your floors spotless against even the toughest of stains.PreciSense LiDAR navigation ensures that the S7 Max Ultra is capable of easily mapping out any space that you choose to use it in, and its Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance system ensures that it will be able to reach its destination no matter where it tries to go.The RockDock Ultra takes the hassle out of maintaining your robot vacuum by handling the drying, washing, emptying, refilling, and cleaning for you, making cleaning truly automatic.The S7 Max Ultra can also be controlled using the Roborock App, which lets you set up deep cleaning mods, custom schedules, spot cleaning, and more.
Q Revo (11% off)
Roborock Q Revo
If you’re looking for an all-in-one model at a great price, then the Q Revo is the robot vacuum for you. The Q Revo is an extremely powerful robot vacuum with a ton of Roborock’s great features.The Q Revo cleans quickly and effectively thanks to its 5,500 Pa of suction and makes the most of a rubber brush in order to easily tackle uneven ground and maximize cleaning efficiency. It also uses dual spinning mops to really get into your hard floors and can lift up its mops when cleaning carpets in order to avoid cross-contamination.The Q Revo is extremely smart thanks to its Reactive Tech obstacle avoidance integration and has a powerful quick mapping system that works on multiple levels and almost any environment.You can enjoy using the Roborock App to control the Q Revo if you want to set up custom cleaning routines, voice control, or the setting up of areas for the Q Revo to avoid.
This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.