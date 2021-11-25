If you’ve been holding out until the holidays to pick up a brand new robotic vacuum, the wait has paid off. Roborock just unleashed a mountain of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with up to $290 off their premium robotic vacuums, including the new S7 and S7+, self-navigating S6 MaxV, handheld H7, and many more. Even better, you can take advantage of these savings starting today.

Roborock S7 and S7+

The Roborock S7 and S7+ aren’t just the newest vacuums on this list — they’re also some of the most sought after, selling out quickly after their launches. Their main claims to fame are retractable vibrating mop heads that can vigorously scrub your floors when you need them and get out of the way when you don’t. They can also produce 2500Pa of suction powered by beefy 5200mAh batteries. Best of all, with this special offer, you can pick up an S7 or S7+ for their lowest prices ever.

Please note that the S7+ bundles — which include a Roborock S7 robotic vacuum with the Roborock Auto-Empty Dock — are in short supply. If stock runs out, you can still get an S7 with the Auto-Empty Dock by adding both items individually to your cart via the links below; however, you will not receive a discount on the Auto-Empty Dock.

Buy at Amazon:

Roborock S7+ — $719.99 ($229.99 off) Roborock S7 — $454.99 ($195 off) Roborock Auto-Empty Dock — $299.99

Roborock S4 Max, S5 Max, and S6 MaxV

If maximum output and efficiency are what you’re after, look no further than Roborock’s Max lineup. Whether you choose the S4 Max’s blend of performance and affordability, the S5 Max’s carpet and hard floor capabilities, or the S6 MaxV’s advanced self-driving navigation system, you really can’t go wrong with any of them. Also worth noting, the S6 MaxV is the most discounted vacuum on this list.

Buy at Amazon:

Roborock S4 Max — $279.99 ($150 off) Roborock S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off) Roborock S6 MaxV — $459.99 ($290 off)

Roborock S6 Pure, E4 Mop, and H7 handheld

For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, Roborock’s most affordable end of this list is a great place to start. The S6 Pure is an ultra-quiet vacuum that even a librarian would love, while the E4 Mop is built for homes with hard floors. Finally, if you prefer a tried and true handheld vacuum, the H7 has all the power and attachments you’ll need to get into every nook and cranny throughout your home.

Buy at Amazon:

Roborock S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off) Roborock E4 Mop — $219.99 ($160 off) Roborock H7 — $359.99 ($140 off)

Save big on Roborock vacuums now through Cyber Monday

As you can imagine, this sale is only running for a limited time — through the end of Cyber Monday, in fact. The good news is that you can get a jumpstart on the savings right now. All of these Roborock vacuums are available for their discounted prices at the links below.

Buy at Amazon:

Roborock S7+ — $719.99 ($229.99 off) Roborock S7 — $454.99 ($195 off) Roborock Auto-Empty Dock — $299.99 Roborock S4 Max — $279.99 ($150 off) Roborock E4 Mop — $219.99 ($160 off) Roborock S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off) Roborock S6 MaxV — $459.99 ($290 off) Roborock S5 Max — $379.99 ($170 off) Roborock H7 — $359.99 ($140 off)

