Roborock is easily one of the biggest robovac brands out there and while it may not feel like it, it’s been nine years. From robots that will vacuum and mop your floors to handheld vacuums you'll actually want to use, Roborock has loads of products you'll love.

With its anniversary just around the corner, Roborock has decided to celebrate by making it easier for everyone to get their hands on one of its magnificent robovacs. Do you want one that will only vacuum the floors or one that will mop them too? Do you want a simple robot or one that comes with a self-emptying station? Well, whatever you are hoping to get, Roborock has prepared a hefty discount for you.

Save hundreds on Roborock's anniversary

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1200 $1600 Save $400 The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is on sale for its best price yet, so you'll want to add it to your cart as soon as possible so you can say goodbye to cleaning your home over and over again. This Roborock model is an all-in-one docking system that will make your life so much easier. With double brushes and powerful suction, it can pick up debris, hair, and dust in one go. Its upgraded VibraRise 2.0 mopping system can clean deeply and effectively, leaving your floors looking shiny and spotless. The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is also user-friendly and easy to customize, so you can clean your house exactly how you want it. This cleaning robot is perfect for anyone looking to free up their time and enjoy a spotless home without any effort. $1200 at Roborock

Source: Roborock Roborock Q Revo $700 $900 Save $200 Another great model that's going on sale is the Roborock Q Revo. Not only is this one getting a better price, but it's going to go as low as it was for Prime Day. Yes, you read that right, you can now get your hands on this remarkable robovac for $200 off. With its advanced features such as auto mop washing, hot air drying, and 5500Pa extreme suction, the Q Revo offers hands-free and hassle-free cleaning like no other. It also boasts dual spinning mops, auto mop lifting, obstacle avoidance, and an advanced app and voice control system, making it the ultimate solution for all your cleaning needs. Trust me, this is a purchase you won't regret. $700 at Roborock

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra & Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Bundle How about you pay for the fantastic Roborock S8 Pro Ultra and you get the Dyad Pro Wet and Dry vacuum? Does that sound like a fantastic deal or what? While we already discussed just how awesome the S8 Pro Ultra is, we also have to mention the Dyad Pro Wet and Dry vacuum which is equally great. Featuring 17000Pa suction power, this model can vacuum and mop your floors at the same time, cleaning out even food spills. It's just a fantastic deal that's unlikely to return for a long while. $2050 at Roborock

Source: Roborock Roborock S7 Vacuum and Mop $360 $650 Save $290 Roborock S7 robot vacuum has gone on sale again! And the best part? It's available for the same low price as during the Prime Day event! If you're in need for a revolutionary cleaning tool that will change the way you clean your home, then this is the product for you. Making use of the Sonic Mopping technology, the Roborock S7 will scrub every inch of your floors up to 3,000 times per minute! Whenever a carpet is encountered, the robovac will lift the mop so it doesn't get it wet. Plus, if you hook it up to your smart assistant, you can even use your voice to order cleaning jobs. Don't wait, get the Roborock S7 robot vacuum today! $360 at Roborock

Source: Amazon Roborock Q5+ $400 $700 Save $300 Also available for the same price it had on Prime Day, the Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum is back on sale. Let me tell you, this is a deal you don't want to miss, saving you $300! This little machine packs a powerful punch with its 2700 Pa suction power, making it great for picking up even the toughest debris and pet hair. But it's not just strong, it's smart too! The robovac creates precise maps of your home to ensure it covers every inch. The self-empty dock is capable of holding up to 7 weeks of dirt, so you won't even have to worry about constantly emptying the bin. So, why wait? Treat yourself to the ultimate cleaning machine for a fraction of the price. $400 at Roborock

Roborock Q5 $260 $430 Save $170 $260 at Roborock

Roborock Dyad Pro $350 $450 Save $100 $350 at Roborock

The Roborock anniversary sale will only be available between August 29th and September 2nd, 2023, so you'll want to hurry up and place your order while the best prices are still available.