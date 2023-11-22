It’s the most wonderful time of the year for huge savings on incredible products for your home. If you haven’t yet invested in a robot vacuum or you’re still fumbling around with a cumbersome retro vacuum, this is your chance to get a top-notch Roborock for a fraction of the price.

Check out these eight amazing deals to save up to 45% off between November 20 and 30 and see which one can help simplify your cleaning and keep your home spotless.

Roborock Q Revo robot vacuum and mop: Save $220

The Q Revo is the ultimate self-sufficient robot vacuum and mop, with a multifunctional dock that self-cleans and -dries, refills its own water tank, and self-empties for up to seven weeks of hassle-free cleaning. The dual-spinning mops will auto-lift over carpets so that the Q Revo can vacuum and mop in a single outing.

More features you’ll love:

5500Pa of extreme suction

Reactive-tech obstacle avoidance

PreciSense LiDAR navigation and 3D mapping

Advanced app and voice control

Get the Q Revo on sale at Amazon between November 20 and 30.

Roborock S7 Max Ultra robot vacuum and mop: Save $350

The super-powerful S7 Max Ultra uses sonic scrubbing to remove dried-on stains 30% more effectively than traditional robot mops, so you won’t ever need to manually clean your floors again. Once the job is done, the S7 Max Ultra dock will do the rest of the work for you: it self-washes, self-dries, self-empties, and self-refills the vacuum and mop, and even self-cleans the bottom of the docking station.

More features you’ll love:

Reactive-tech obstacle avoidance

Single sonic VibraRise mopping system

5500Pa of intense suction

PreciSense LiDAR navigation and 3D mapping

Advanced app and voice control

Get the S7 Max Ultra on sale at Amazon between November 20 and 30.

Roborock S8Pro Ultra robot vacuum: Save $400

The S8Pro Ultra is Roborock’s most powerful vacuum and mop combo, featuring dual brushes with 6000Pa of suction power and upgraded VibraRise 2.0 dual sonic mopping for floors that come completely clean every time. The super convenient docking station provides you with true hands-free cleaning: it self-washes, self-dries, self-empties, self-refills, and self-cleans the dock.

More features you’ll love:

Auto mop lifting

3D structured light obstacle avoidance

PreciSense LiDAR navigation

3D multi-level mapping with smart no-go zones

Get the S8Pro Ultra on sale at Amazon between November 20 and 30.

Roborock Dyad Pro wet and dry vacuum: Save $100

The Dyad Pro was designed to clean tough messes in one go, with multi-rollers that rotate in opposite directions for mopping and a powerful cleaning head featuring 17000Pa of suction power. You get 43 minutes of cordless cleaning and a 900ml tank, so you’ll finish the job in one clean sweep.

More features you’ll love:

Self-cleaning and self-drying docking station

Adaptive cleaning depending on the mess

3230 square feet of cleaning range

770ml dirty tank

Get the Dyad Pro on sale at Amazon between November 20 and 30.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum: Save $300

The Q5+ robot vacuum is a great solution for busy families and pet owners who need thorough hands-free cleaning. Because the Q5+ self-empties and holds up to 2.5L of dirt and debris, you can set it and forget it for up to seven weeks of hands-free cleaning. Plus, the floating main brush will expertly capture debris on uneven surfaces, and is especially adept at cleaning up pet hair.

More features you’ll love:

Multi-level mapping

2700Pa of suction

180 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning time

PreciSense LiDAR navigation

Advanced airflow for quiet operation

Get the Q5+ on sale at Amazon between November 20 and 30.

Roborock Q7Max+ robot vacuum and mop: Save $370

The Q7Max+ provides deep cleaning power with 4200Pa of suction power to draw dirt, debris, and pet hair from cracks and carpets for a thorough job every time. When it comes time to mop, you can tailor your water flow levels to match your floor types and preferences. The Q7Max+ will auto-empty into its 2.5L dustbag, so you can go up to seven weeks without lifting a finger.

More features you’ll love:

PreciSense LiDAR navigation

Upgraded all-rubber brush system

180 minutes of run time

Get the Q7Max+ on sale at Amazon between November 20 and 30.

Roborock S7 robot vacuum and mop: Save $290

Pet owners will appreciate the 2500Pa of suction power that removes pet hair from every crevice, and the S7’s sonic mopping technology that scrubs hard floors clean. The multi-directional floating rubber brush system provides a deeper clean, even on uneven surfaces.

More features you’ll love:

LiDAR navigation

Intelligent mop lifting

Multi-level mapping

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Get the S7 on sale at Amazon between November 20 and 30.

Roborock Q8Max+ robot vacuum and mop: Save $220

This two-in-one robot cleaner will make you feel like you’ve got a live-in maid. The Q8Max+ can go up to seven weeks without changing its dustbin, giving you true hassle-free deep cleaning. You can tailor your mopping water-flow preferences and the vacuum provides 5500Pa of HyperForce suction with DuoRoller brushes for super clean floors every time.

More features you’ll love:

PreciSense LiDAR navigation

3D multi-level mapping

Self-emptying

Reactive-tech obstacle avoidance

Smart no-go zones

Full control in the Roborock app

Get the Q8Max+ on sale at Amazon between November 20 and 30.