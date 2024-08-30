This article is sponsored by Roborock. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

A global leader in robovacs, Roborock has turned 10. Incepted with the mission to improve people's lives with distinctive and intelligent cleaning solutions, today, a decade later, Roborock is the preferred brand for over 15 million homeowners. Currently, Roborock is available in more than 140+ countries, including the U.S., Germany, France, and Spain.

The in-depth R&D, meticulous detailing, passion for solving consumer problems, futuristic technology, path-breaking innovation, and rigorous testing that goes into making a Roborock robot vacuum reflects the brand's singular vision: "Rocking Life with You." A vision born out of the life of a quality-conscious homeowner like you.

Going about your life, you can't escape dirt, dust, and the accidental floor messes in your home. Maintaining a clean, sparkling, and healthy home is a caring gift that you, as a parent, homemaker, pet parent, or loving partner, ensure for your family.

You will see it reflected in each Roborock product designed to make your home safe and hygienic for your children, loved ones, and pets: it's Roborock's way of rocking life with you.

Celebrating ten eventful years, Roborock brings irresistible deals to empower your passion for a spotless home. Roborock's unmissable 10th-anniversary sale is live from August 29 - September 4, 2024. It features some of the best robot vacuums, including the premium and award-winning S8 MaxV Ultra and the efficient yet affordable Q8 Max+.

It's your chance to bring home the most powerful and feature-rich robovacs at unbelievable offers, some that even beat their Prime Day prices.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra with 8-in-1 RockDock® Ultra

Leaps ahead among today's robot vacuums, Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra establishes a new standard for your immaculate home. This 2024 iF and reddot design award winner offers ultimate cleaning in stunning style. Its industry-leading 10,000Pa HyperForce suction eliminates the finest dust and the toughest dirt, while the DuoRoller Riser Brush vacuums thoroughly with fewer tangles.

Futuristic mapping and obstacle recognition technologies ensure uninterrupted cleaning, and the 8-in-1 RockDock® Ultra offers ultimate hands-free convenience to enjoy what you love more.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra $1099.99 $1799.99 Save $700 A specialist in cleaning floors, carpets, challenging areas, and every edge and corner, Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra is your choice for a spotless and healthy home. Enjoy unmatched convenience with the enhanced RockDock® Ultra: it features Auto Dust Emptying, Hot Water Mop Washing, Intelligent Dirt Detection, Auto Detergent Dispensing, self-cleaning and refilling, and faster and off-peak charging. Roborock's latest flagship robovac, S8 MaxV Ultra features innovations like Extra Edge Mopping and Flexi Arm Design Side Brush for sweeping up dirt from hard-to-reach spaces like edges, corners, and under furniture. Dust, dirt, and dried-on stains are no match for the 4000 times/min high-speed scrubbing of the VibraRise® 3.0 Mopping System, which lifts to 20mm while cleaning carpets for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. Moreover, the Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition recognizes up to 73 objects for worry-free cleaning. And you can control it all with the built-in intelligent voice assistant, even without a network connection. Get the futuristic S8 MaxV Ultra at a whopping $700 discount now. $1099.99 at Roborock

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra with refill & drainage system

The top-of-the-line robovac of the S8 MaxV Ultra series, this high-end robot takes hands-free cleaning to the next level with its additional refill and drainage system.

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra with refill and drainage system $1199.99 $1899.99 Save $700 It packs everything that the S8 MaxV Ultra offers with added convenience. The innovative refill and drainage system refills clean water and empties dirty water automatically during mop washing and tank refilling. Upgrade to this unmatched hands-free cleaning at the Roborock 10th-anniversary sale and save $700! $1199.99 at Roborock

Roborock Qrevo Plus with multifunctional dock

Sporting a fully automated multifunctional dock, Qrevo Plus sets you free to focus on what matters. Plus, 7000Pa HyperForce® suction removes hair and debris in floor crevices and deep in carpets, enabling you to maintain a spotless home.

Roborock Qrevo Plus $599.99 $899.99 Save $300 With PreciSense LiDAR navigation and Roborock Smart Plan programming, the Qrevo Plus maps your home quickly for worry-free and uninterrupted cleaning. This no-compromise robovac features a FlexiArm Design™ mop that automatically extends to clean edges of walls edges and even around furniture legs. Enjoy hands-free cleaning with the multifunctional dock that automatically empties the dust, washes and dries the mops, and refills the tank. $599.99 at Roborock

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra with RockDock® Ultra

Featured in the Best of CES 2023, the bestselling S8 Pro Ultra is a reddot winner that blends clever innovations, thoughtful conveniences, and advanced cleaning technologies in a design that vibes with your modern home.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $899.99 $1599.99 Save $700 Roborock S8 Pro Ultra's upgraded RockDock® Ultra system automatically empties the dust, washes and dries the mops, and refills the tank. Powered by the most advanced cleaning technologies like DuoRoller Riser™ Brush and VibraRise® 2.0 Mopping System, and 6000Pa HyperForce® suction, the robot leaves your home and floors spotless. Get the intelligent Roborock S8 Pro Ultra at a whopping $700 discount and enjoy a rocking life without worries of cleaning or robot maintenance. $899.99 at Roborock

Roborock Q5 Pro+ with auto-empty dock

Leave the dirty work of emptying the dust to Q5 Pro+. The RockDock® Plus auto-empties the dust in a large 2.5L dust bag so you can clean for up to 7 weeks without emptying the dust. Forget the worries of allergens and fine dust affecting your children and pets.

Roborock Q5 Pro+ $329.99 $699.99 Save $370 Enjoy effortless cleaning with the advanced innovations and technologies of the Q5 Pro+, like PreciSense® LiDAR Navigation and a DuoRoller™ Brush that vacuums carpets thoroughly, ensuring fewer hair tangles. The powerful 5,500 HyperForce® suction enables Q5 Pro+ to easily remove dirt and pet hair from different types of floors, and the spacious 770ml onboard dustbin efficiently handles long pet hair. Bring home this effortless cleaning experience for $329.99. $329.99 at Roborock

Roborock Flexi Lite wet and dry vacuum cleaner

Experience a delightful new standard in handheld vacuuming with the Roborock Flexi Lite. Lightweight yet powerful, Flexi Lite handles wet and dry messes with expertise and efficiency, leaving your home sparkling with minimal effort.

Roborock Flexi Lite wet and dry vacuum $279.99 $399.99 Save $120 Powered by 17,000Pa suction, it removes the toughest stains, from cooking spills to party messes. And advanced technologies like FlatReach™ make cleaning under 15cm low furniture a breeze. And it keeps itself always clean and fresh thanks to RevoBrush™ 2.0, a signature self-drying and cleaning system. Moreover, DirTect™ adaptive cleaning enables Flexi Lite to adjust its cleaning power according to dirt levels on the floor to save time while cleaning effectively. Upgrade to this effortless and worry-free cleaning experience now and save $120. $279.99 at Roborock

A Roborock for everyone

You'll find the perfect robovac for your home at Roborock's 10th-anniversary sale. The feature-rich and innovative Q8 Max+ is up for grabs with a $400 discount at $419.99, the Q7Max with a combined dustbin and water tank at $219.99 will save you $380, and the Q8 Max with powerful 5,500Pa suction is going for $279.99 at $320 off.

If you prefer a handheld vacuum, choose from Roborock's best: Dyad Air at 259.99, $170 off its regular price, the comprehensive cleaning of the Dyad Pro Combo at $200 off for $459.99, Dyad Pro at $319.99, saving you $130.

Roborock's ultimate flexible handheld wet and dry vacuum cleaners are on sale too: the Flexi Pro at $379.99 and the Flexi at $329.99, both $120 off their regular prices. The unique Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra with refill & drainage system is also up for grabs at a whopping $700 discount at $1199.99!

Celebrate and save big on Roborock's 10th anniversary

You don't need to think twice to invest in the proven, efficient, reliable, and superior cleaning experience of a Robovac robot vacuum. Head to the limited-time Roborock 10th-anniversary sale and get your cleaning wonder at irresistible deals.