Summary Roblox has more active users daily than Steam, at 85 million.

Roblox brought in $3.6 billion in revenue in 2024, paying out $923 million to its community.

Roblox partners with Google for rewarded ads, offering new monetization options for creators.

Roblox has more daily active users than Steam, sitting pretty at 85 million (versus Steam's 69 million). It's the biggest gaming platform in existence, with 380 million active users a month. It's also a cash cow, pulling in $3.6 billion of total revenue in 2024, up 29% from the previous year, and since Roblox is a platform where anyone can build a game and monetize it, it paid out $923 million to its community in 2024. As you can imagine, monetization opportunities are a big part of Roblox, and the company has been busy adding new ways to sell things.

Roblox ads are about to get more interactive

Thanks to Google's rewarded ads

Today, Roblox has announced a partnership with Google to bring rewarded ads to the platform. As the name suggests, these are video ads that users can opt to watch in order to receive an in-game reward, something Roblox is calling "immersive advertising." Basically, Roblox creators will soon have a new way to monetize their games through cooperating brands and agencies using Google's rewarded ads, which will be rolling out in the coming weeks to interested advertisers.

Source: Roblox

Example of a rewarded ad from Roblox's announcement

If you play mobile games, then you're probably familiar with rewarded ads, and since Roblox is very much accessible through its Android app, it isn't all that shocking to see the platform catch up to modern monetization trends. Roblox appears confident these ads will offer expanded earning potential, with the ability to scale to an assortment of advertiser needs.

If you're a Roblox creator, then it sounds like monetization is about to become more lucrative, and if you're a player, well, Roblox's ads are about to get more anoying. While it's unlikely every creator will use rewarded ads, now that they are about to launch on Roblox, expect to see the practice used more and more in your favorite Roblox games.