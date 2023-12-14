As creativity toys go, Roblox is one of the best, providing stylized game development tools that generate infinite possibilities. Even the most popular apps on the Play Store have bugs and errors. Roblox is no exception. Most are easily fixable or out of the player's control and resolved quickly.

This guide classifies common error codes you may encounter while using Roblox and how to fix them on PCs and Android phones designed for gaming. Here's how to get back in the game.

What is an error message?

An error message is a visual sign that something is wrong with the system. "Wrong" refers to the system trying to do what you told it to do, such as sign in to your Gmail, but your password is wrong.

Error messages occur for many reasons, depending on the system you use. Some signify a loss of internet connection, an error in communication with a server, or being blocked by another user. Roblox's error messages often occur when starting the game or during a session.

Error 500 (Internal Server Error)

This error message appears when there's a problem with a game or page server. Error 500 can be caused by minor anomalies in the code, which usually self-correct but can signify deeper issues with the server.

Possible fixes:

Refresh the page or restart the app, reload your previous session, and test.

Shut down your device and restart it. When the device reboots, open your previous session and test.

Double-check that your internet router works correctly. When you're sure, reopen your previous session and test.

Contact the page moderator or Roblox customer service if this problem persists. It could be something in the pipeline that is out of your control.

Error 404 (Page Not Found)

This is a classic error you've likely encountered on other apps and services. It occurs when you access a page that no longer exists or is down. Outdated URLs often cause 404 errors, as well as scheduled server changes.

Possible fixes:

Double-check that the URL is up-to-date and entered correctly. Test when you're sure it's correct.

Refresh the page or restart the app, reload your previous session, and test.

Double-check that your internet router works correctly. When you are sure, reopen your previous session and test.

Shut down your device and restart it. When the device reboots, open your previous session and test.

Contact the page moderator or Roblox customer service if this problem persists. It could be something in the pipeline that is out of your control.

Error 0x1 (Terms of Service Violation)

This message occurs when you log in to Roblox when you've been suspended for violating the app's terms of service. Breaches include sharing objectionable or inappropriate content, directing users to unsafe web addresses, circumventing safety checks and regulations, and doxing other users.

Possible fixes:

Appeal the suspension by contacting customer service and filling out a form explaining why the ban was unwarranted.

Wait out the ban period, which is dictated by the severity of the breach (usually about a week).

Error 6 (Failure to Start Roblox)

This error occurs when a Roblox page or game fails to load normally. Error 6 is commonly caused by an internet connection failure. It can also be triggered by antivirus software and VPNs.

Possible fixes:

Refresh the page or restart the app, reload your previous session, and test.

Shut down your device and restart it. When the device reboots, open your previous session and test.

Double-check that your internet router works correctly. When you are sure, reopen your previous session and test.

Turn off VPN and antivirus software if possible. When this is done, reopen your previous session and test. If this doesn't work, reactivate your antivirus and VPN software immediately.

Contact the page moderator or Roblox customer service if this problem persists. It could be something in the pipeline that is out of your control.

Error 278 (AFK)

Error 278 occurs when you've been idle in a game for over 20 minutes, triggering a fail-safe that boots you from the game. This rule is immutable and cannot be turned off by the player or moderator. It prevents servers from filling up with users who aren't playing and taking up space. To counter this, leave manually before doing something else. You can reconnect as usual if this error occurs.

Error 403 (Access denied)

This error message occurs when accessing a Roblox page that you're unauthorized to enter. Moderators can close their pages for bug fixes, large-scale changes, page deletion, or privacy. This prevents you from accessing the links or content on the page.

Possible fixes:

Refresh the page or restart the app, reload your previous session, and test.

Shut down your device and restart it. When the device reboots, open your previous session and test.

Double-check that your internet router works correctly. When you are sure, reopen your previous session and test.

Contact the page moderator or Roblox customer service if this problem persists. It could be something in the pipeline that is out of your control.

Relax and Play Roblox!

Given its unfixed and user-shaped content, Roblox sports a lengthy list of things that could go wrong. The fixes are a cinch. Errors aren't always signs of poor design, like crashing, falling through the floor, or phasing into the walls. Many error messages are processes that Roblox uses to keep things fair, safe, and running smoothly on your affordable Android phones and PCs. Following these steps bypasses the most annoying problems and gets you back into the game worlds you love.