Summary Rivian's latest update brings Google Cast, YouTube, and SiriusXM to all models, starting with a free trail of all three.

Gen 2 drivers also receive improved lane change feature and 360-degree visualizations.

Also included are various bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, plus a little holiday spirit.

Connectivity might not be the biggest plus of driving an electric vehicle, but Rivian's making it an advantage in its latest over-the-air update. All models from the popular EV brand just got access to Google Cast, YoutTube on TV, and SiriusXM functionality built directly into the infotainment system.

Every Rivian owner can try out the new streaming capabilities now, even if they don't yet subscribe to Connect+. The rollout also fixes a host of minor bugs, and provides Gen 2 drivers with the Lane Change on Command feature for safe, easy travel.

Make the most of your screen and speakers

A long-awaited addition to Rivians' front cabin

The touchscreen controlling your high-end EV normally has a pretty serious job, but Rivian's newest update opens it up to a little fun with access to versatile media streaming. Starting now, all owners can stream from a Google Cast-supported device or straight from YouTube, and enjoy integrated SiriusXM radio with a free trial.

Everybody can test the features now, although you'll eventually need to subscribe to Connect+ or the SiriusXM service to continue taking advantage of the multimedia add-ons. At the moment, video streaming only works while parked. But users have clamored for rear display upgrades for a while, and media playback would be the perfect feature for the up-and-coming EV manufacturer to add to the backseat to keep passengers entertained.

Some functional upgrades arrived, too

The display now shows chevrons to indicate autonomous slowdowns while using Adaptive Cruise Control or Highway Assist, in addition to smaller upgrades to keep you better informed of vehicle status and provide more granular control over modes and settings. The new software also squashes a selection of rare, minor bugs, most of which you probably haven't had to deal with.

Furthermore, owners of Gen 2 Rivians get enhanced Lane Change on Command execution that allows the EV to speed up and find the perfect gap for safely moving to the next lane. Developers also leveled up the display's 360-degree visualizations to provide a more thorough picture of where they and surrounding cars are.

To top it all off, everybody can spread some holiday cheer with a jingle bell lock sound, twinkling green exterior lock alert light, and some friendly snowmen and festive pines when in Snow mode. The update's rolling out over the air now, and if you haven't gotten it already, you will very soon.