Modern phone chargers are more advanced than they seem. They're compact, powerful, and smart. They offer advanced features that fast-charge the best Android phones with efficiency innovations like GaN technology. No less importantly, brand-name power adapters are robust and reliable, two things I can't say about the cheap and fake chargers and cables you find on eBay or at shady corner stores.

Technically, a $2 charger or cable will work and charge your phone, at least for a short while. However, a low-quality or counterfeit power accessory can cause trouble, from minor inconveniences and phone damage to fire and electric shock. It's best to avoid them. Read below to find out what risks you take by picking bargain-bin accessories over brand-name ones.

4 Cheap chargers can be a fire hazard

Overheating chargers may fail and cause serious damage

Source: DiodeGoneWild/YouTube

A thermal camera image of a dodgy charger reaching 92.1C (197.8F) during operation, via YouTuber DiodeGoneWild.

The cheapest chargers contain lower-quality components and tend to be less efficient. The lower efficiency translates to higher levels of heat, and protection against overheating can be minimal to nonexistent. I've encountered bogus wall adapters that get too hot to touch when under heavy load and emit a funky smell of melting plastic.

The heat from a low-quality charger alone is not enough to start a fire. However, it may cause the housing of the charger to warp or the electronics inside it to move around or fail. This increases the risk of a short circuit and a fire if the accident does not trip a circuit breaker. Also, some knock-offs have metal bars glued to their insides to obfuscate their shoddy construction. If the heat causes the glue to loosen and the metal touches the circuit board, you'll be in for a bad time.

You have to be particularly unlucky for the above scenario to happen to you. I believe a charger will fail because of heat damage before burning your house down. High temperatures can shorten the lifespan of capacitors, the can-shaped components on circuit boards. Moreover, many cycles of heating up and cooling down can loosen and break solder joints over time, causing the device to stop working.

3 Knock-offs carry a higher risk of electric shock

A cheap charger is more likely to zap you

Some modern phone chargers can output over 100 watts of power from a single USB port. However, they cannot give you an electric shock. The voltage at which they supply that power is relatively low and unable to overcome the resistance of your skin. That's also why it's safe to touch the terminals of an otherwise powerful 12V car battery.

There's a higher risk of getting zapped with fake and poorly made chargers, and this may have nothing to do with the electronics inside them. By design, quality power adapters can withstand abuse. We can drop them, throw them, and step on them without them breaking or cracking open, or at least not easily. In contrast, flimsy power adapters may have poorly sealed housings. If the piece holding the prongs breaks off while plugged into an outlet, this will expose 110 or 220 volts of AC mains voltage. Contact with it can be dangerous and even lethal.

Having ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) outlets in your home is a reliable way of eliminating the risk of electrocution. They break the circuit as soon as they detect that an electric shock may have occurred.

Another issue with badly made chargers is that they may not adhere to safety standards. Such power adapters must provide enough separation and insulation between their high-voltage and low-voltage sections to be safe. Adequate separation may not exist on cheap power bricks, or the insulation may fail over time due to heat exposure. If a charging brick goes bang as soon as you plug it into the outlet, this could be why.

2 Bad chargers and cables can damage your phone

Or any other USB-powered device