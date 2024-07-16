Occasionally, companies release phones so in tune with our wants that they’re too pure for this world — devices that check a few too many boxes, making us question why we’d spend more on flagships. Of course, manufacturers couldn’t possibly risk their bottom lines by allowing such phones to exist, so they ensured such devices met an unceremonious end after only one entry.

Despite their status as fan favorites, you won’t find devices like the LG Wing on this list because the circumstances surrounding their demise were more complex. I liked the LG Wing as much as the next enthusiast, but I’m fully aware it didn't fulfill the needs of most flagship buyers. So, sit back and relax as we dream of what could have been if these devices got a second chance, like many of the best Android phones do.

Motorola ThinkPhone

Fantastic build and battery

It’s been 18 months since the Motorola ThinkPhone was released, and not a day goes by without me hoping it gets an encore. If you had the pleasure of using one, you know why I love it. The ThinkPhone had excellent performance, powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and its 6.6-inch P-OLED display was fast and fluid, refreshing at 144Hz.

Let’s not forget the ThinkPhone's build: a rugged aramid fiber weave on the back with Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. With its military drop rating, I always felt comfortable carrying mine around without a case. It’s also a light phone at 188g, calling back to when flagships could be powerful and not weigh a pound.

Despite Motorola’s lackluster software support, the ThinkPhone still features Ready For and Moto Secure, which offers granular control of which apps can access information on your phone. If all that wasn’t enough, the ThinkPhone typically got over 8 hours of screen-on time from a single charge, and when it was time to charge, it supported 68W wired charging.

But what really made the ThinkPhone a fan favorite was the price. It was released at $700, but spent most of its life selling for around $400 — a fantastic value. Maybe someday it’ll get a second chance.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Compact but powerful

I know the consensus is that everyone loves compact smartphones, but nobody buys them. However, long before the Zenfone, we had the Galaxy S10e, a fantastic Samsung experiment that, regrettably, did not get an encore. It’s still one of my favorite smartphones, and I can never manage to part with my Flamingo Pink variant.

Although its release was overshadowed by the Galaxy S10+, the S10e sported sleek styling, a superb 5.8-inch AMOLED display, and the same Snapdragon 855 that powered the big boys. Its 6GB of RAM was good enough to get the job done, and it was a delight to hold at 150g. Yes, we sacrificed battery life, but I was willing to make the trade for a phone that felt like a premium flagship in hand, but didn’t take up my entire pocket.

While the S10+ launched at $1,000, the S10e was offered for sale at a much more palatable $749. Frequent sales and carrier deals slashed the out-of-pocket cost even further, making the S10e an attractive value for any who would dare. Alas, Samsung ended the S10e after only one version, leaving us with thoughts of what an S24e might have looked like in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

A true people's champion

I understand Samsung has released other FE models, but no one would dare say they're true successors to the Galaxy S20 FE.

Today's FE versions are designed to be mid-range devices with older processors and compromised specs. The Galaxy S20 FE was about taking all the power of the flagship S20 series and packaging it in a more budget-friendly build. Of course, there were compromises, but we were willing to live with them if it meant getting a Snapdragon 865 in a $700 phone.

The Galaxy S20 FE gave enthusiasts and casual fans access to flagship power at a significantly lower price, as long as we could accept a cheaper build and 1080p display. Looking at the Galaxy S23 FE, I shake my head — we didn’t know how good we had it. But Samsung wasn’t going to sit around and have people waiting for a cheaper version of its flagship, and the true fan edition devices were soon no more.

Google Pixel 6a

Pure value

Like the Galaxy S10e, I know that Google released a Pixel 7a and a Pixel 8a, but I still consider the Pixel 6a a one-off. Even though it was initially heckled for its 60Hz display, the Pixel 6a was an incredible value, proving Google could release a device in tune with customers' needs. We can criticize Tensor’s benchmarks all we want, but it’s hard to argue the chipset doesn’t provide impressive power for the 6a’s $450 price point.

In addition to its performance, the Pixel 6a had the best camera for under $500, leveraging Google’s computational photography to deliver incredible photographs at a mid-range price. Moreover, the Pixel 6a’s price didn’t stay at $450 for long, as it spent much of its life selling for $300, making it one of the best deals in tech for almost a year — it was near impossible to find better value on a brand-new phone.

It didn’t have to be this way

I really do think I’m the problem. Perhaps if I stopped liking phones, everyone else would get to enjoy more gems like the ones listed above. I loved Windows Phone back in the day: gone; the BlackBerry Passport is one of my favorite devices of all time: relegated to the dustbin of history. But maybe, just maybe, I’ll wake up one day and see a ThinkPhone 2 waiting on my doorstep alongside a few others from my wishlist.