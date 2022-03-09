And now we need to buy one

Google's new wireless charger for Pixels is a plain white piece of curved plastic, but some folks read a little more into that shape than others. Chloe Condon, former Microsoft Cloud Advocate and a software engineer, saw a gravestone and turned hers into a monument to dead batteries with a custom decal.

The finished gravestone effect was accomplished with what looks like a custom vinyl skin carved by Cricut. The two-stage skin has black text on a silver-grey background, which reads "R.I.P. My Battery - gone too soon." The application was a bit bubbly, but that's nothing that a poke of a pin and a bit of smoothing can't fix.

The humor here is probably obvious, but between a "dead battery" joke, Google's own habit of "killing" things, and the slow long-term death of batteries to the heat generated by wireless charging, it's funny on a few different levels.

RIP our wallets if you can buy one. (Image via @ChloeCondon)

It's probably clear here, but you can't actually zip out and buy one of these — at least, not yet. Given how good of a joke this is, I expect we'll see clones up on Etsy within the day, and there's nothing stopping you from buying a vinyl cutter and making your own custom decal based on it. Condon is even considering making a tutorial.

Thanks: David Ruddock (never heard of him)

