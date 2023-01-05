Ring makes some of the best home security and outdoor security cameras for your smart home. Its cameras come in all shapes and sizes, allowing you to mount them anywhere you like in your home or office. With the Ring Car Cam, the company is now expanding its product lineup to vehicles for your greater peace of mind. Unveiled at CES 2023, the Car Cam features dual-facing cameras, allowing it to record the inside and outside of your car.

Unlike traditional dash cams, the Car Cam connects to your car's OBD-II port. This allows it to draw power even when your vehicle is turned off. The device can detect events inside or surrounding your car and automatically start recording. You will also get a real-time alert on the Ring app on your phone if the camera is connected to your home's Wi-Fi network. The device will fall back to LTE connectivity when your car is moving, but it requires the Ring Protect Go subscription to work.

Thanks to the built-in microphone and speaker, you can speak to anyone inside your car using the camera. Ring touts Traffic Stop as another unique feature of the Car Cam. When you say, "Alexa, record," the camera will automatically start recording for a few minutes. The company says this can be helpful when you are pulled over by a cop or are involved in a fender bender.

To keep the privacy-conscious folks happy, the Car Cam's LED light will glow when the inside camera and microphone are recording. A privacy shutter disables the internal camera and microphone for added peace of mind. The device also only starts recording when it detects an event or when the Live View is triggered from the Ring app.

Ring Car Cam $200 $250 Save $50 The Ring Car Cam is the company's first-ever security camera designed for your vehicle. It features two wide-angle HD cameras with the company's night vision tech built-in to keep an eye on the road ahead as well as inside your car throughout the day. $200 at Amazon $200 at Ring

To unlock the full potential of the Car Cam, you must get the Ring Protect Go subscription, which costs $6/month or $60 annually. This will enable end-to-end encryption for video, the ability to save video highlights to the cloud, LTE connectivity, and more. Pre-orders for the Ring Car Cam start today for $200. It will launch in the US in February, at which point its price will increase to $250.

Alongside the Car Cam, Ring also unveiled the Peephole Cam that can be installed over the existing peephole on your door. Despite its small size, the device packs a Full HD camera, night vision, and Knock and Motion detection. The Ring Peephole Cam is available starting today for $130.