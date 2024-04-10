Smart rings are on the cusp of having their iPhone moment — finally becoming mainstream after years of struggling and trying to carve a space for themselves. There are many reasons for this, including Samsung's entry into this nascent market with the Galaxy Ring. Regardless, it’s an interesting time if you care about fitness trackers. The RingConn Smart Ring is one product that hopes to ride this new wave of interest.

If you’re new to this category, I recommend checking out our smart rings guide to familiarize yourself with it. As for RingConn, it is a health tech startup founded in Delaware in 2021 with a single product on the market called the RingConn Smart Ring. For a young brand’s maiden product, it surprisingly gets a lot of things right. In fact, it has secured its place on my finger permanently, replacing the aging fitness tracker I used to rock.

RingConn Smart Ring

Powerful insights and suggestions

Great battery life

Relatively unique design

No subscription Cons Few exercise modes

No background syncing

Flimsy charging case $279 at RingConn

Price and availability

The RingConn Smart ring comes in at $279 — no additional monthly subscription or freemium features. I have often seen rings discounted a bit, so it might be worth keeping an eye on RingConn’s website for offers. It comes in Midnight Black, Moonlit Silver, and Pale Gold. It’s a little cheaper than alternatives such as the Oura Ring 3 and the Ultrahuman Ring Air while offering a similar user experience.

RingConn even sent me a sizing kit because I had no idea what my ring size was. I thought this was a reviewer-exclusive perk, but it turns out that anyone can request a sizing kit while placing an order to be sure of the fit. It’s a small gesture, but it goes a long way in adding consumer delight.

Specifications Built material Titanium Color Silver, gold, black Weight 3-5 grams Ring sizing 6-14, full sizes Water Resistance IP68 Battery life 6-7 days Heart rate monitor Yes Sensors Accelerometer, skin temperature, PPG, SpO2 Notification support No Exercise modes 1 Mobile Payments No Price $279

What’s good about the RingConn Smart Ring?

Close

The best part of the experience was how unobtrusive the RingConn Smart Ring felt. It’s quite lightweight and comfortable to wear, and unlike a watch, you can really forget that you have it on. Even as a person not used to wearing rings, it always felt comfortable and non-bothersome. Just ensure you get the right fit, and you’ll be good to go.

The company recommends wearing the ring on the right index finger; somehow, that was the only finger on which the ring fit snugly. It could take a little getting used to wearing it on your dominant hand’s index finger. However, I firmly believe this form factor is best suited for a device whose job is constantly tracking bodily functions without reminding the wearer of its presence.

On the topic of health tracking, the RingConn Smart Ring has a slew of 24/7 monitoring features such as heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, pedometer, sleep tracking, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, and more. You will learn a great deal about the human body by just spending time on the RingConn app.

The company claims that the biometrics tracking has medical-grade accuracy. While I can’t verify that, in my extensive month of testing, I found almost no instance when the ring stated something vastly different from my expected observations.

You will need to open the RingConn app to view your tracked data. The app is useful without being overwhelming. The home ‘Summary’ screen shows your wellness balance and tells you if your sleep, stress, activity, or heart rate levels are at acceptable levels or not, along with simple suggestions on what you should focus on to improve the score.

I loved this gamification approach backed with rich graphs. You can click on any of them to get a more detailed look at how well you fared, along with time stamps, anomalies, past trends (it refreshes every week), the implications of a poor score, and how to interpret the data. It covers all bases and is quite beginner-friendly.

Close

The second screen shows trends to see how you’re progressing over various periods of time across various metrics, while the last page has all the settings and toggles. You can also add notes with time stamps to add more nuance to the data. The RingConn Smart Ring also has great battery life, lasting an average of six days per charge with all the tracking options enabled—sufficient to not have to worry about charging.

Unlike most other rings on the market, RingConn doesn’t offer a charging dock. Instead, it has implemented a charging case (similar to wireless earbuds), where you need to drop the ring in the case for about 90 minutes once a week. More than anything, I appreciate not needing to carry an additional charger or cable for the ring. Just chuck it in its case for a bit, and you’re good to go.