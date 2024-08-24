If you’ve been following consumer tech recently, you’ll know that the conversations around good smart rings have skyrocketed. We’re just halfway through 2024, and it seems like this is the year they gained mainstream popularity.

The interesting thing about this segment is that it’s not particularly new — just that incumbents have been late to the party. So, while the Samsung Galaxy Ring might be the most well-known product in this category, it is far from the only player in the market. RingConn is one of the many others. After launching its first smart ring earlier this year, the company is back with an evolutionary upgrade that has improved everything and then some — the RingConn Gen 2 smart ring.

Best value RingConn Gen 2 8.5 / 10 $209 $299 Save $90 The RingConn Gen 2 is extremely polished, well-designed, and capable. While being competitively priced, it gets so many things right that other smart rings do not. Its svelte design, long battery life, and extensive health tracking make it an easy recommendation. Pros Thinner, lighter, narrower

10+ days of battery life

Works with Android as well as iOS

Intuitive companion app Cons Limited exercise tracking

Flimsy charging case $209 at Kickstarter

Price, availability, and specs

The RingConn Gen 2 smart ring is priced at $299, which is $20 more than its predecessor. However, until September 14, the ring will be available on Kickstarter for an early-bird price of $209. Shipping is expected to begin in late September, and will eventually be available on Amazon.

There is no recurring subscription, which is always appreciated. Color options include silver, rose gold, gold, and matte black. The ring is available in sizes 6 to 14, but if you’re unsure about yours, the company can send you a free sizing kit.

Specifications Battery life 10+ days Integrations Google Fit Sensors Accelerometer, skin temperature, PPG, SpO2 Water Resistance IP68, up to 100m Ring sizing 6-14 Color Gold, rose gold, silver, matte black Price $299 Exercise modes 4 Weight 2-3g Built material Titanium Expand

What’s good about the RingConn Gen 2 smart ring?

Size 8, no hate

Close

As it currently stands, the RingConn Gen 2 is the thinnest, lightest, and narrowest smart ring (for the smallest size) available, with a thickness of 2mm and a weight between 2 and 3g based on the size. These might not sound like big upgrades, but they help the device feel like a normal ring.

As someone who hadn't worn rings regularly, I was impressed at how easy it was to forget that I had the RingConn on. The lighter weight also helps keep the ring in place — an occasional problem I faced with the heavier first-generation ring. And I have slender digits, so most smart rings seem quite thick — but not this size 8 option.