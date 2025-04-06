When talking about product adoption, a term that often comes up is "crossing the chasm." Coined by marketer Geoffrey Moore in his book by the same name, it refers to the point beyond which a tech innovation can be considered mainstream, making it no longer exclusive to adventurous early adopters.

The book goes into more detail on how to achieve this, but it's safe to say that smart rings as a category are close to crossing the chasm. Products such as the new RingConn Gen 2 Air are great examples of why. It offers a distilled experience with most of the features available on major smart rings at about half the price.

Best value RingConn Gen 2 Air 9 / 10 Most smart rings either come with significant compromises or are too expensive. The RingConn Gen 2 Air is neither, which is not only rare but also impressive. A comfortable design, long battery life, and an easy-to-use app are just some of the many reasons to consider it. Pros & Cons Very thin and light

Over a week of battery life

Robust companion app

Cute little charging dock Prone to scratching

The optional ring protectors feel cheap $199 at RingConn

Price, availability, and specs

The RingConn Gen 2 Air is a lite version of last year's $299 RingConn Gen 2. The Air is priced $100 lower, at $199, and can only be purchased from the company's website. Color options include Galaxy Silver and Dune Gold, with size options ranging from 6 to 14.

RingConn uses non-standard sizing. If you don't know your ring size, request a free sizing kit to test the options and get a feel for yourself. New for this year is a new colorful palette of testers to check out. Since the ring only comes in two metallic finishes, I don't see the point of these colors.

There are also trade-in offers for competing smart rings and smartwatches, earning up to a $60 discount when you buy the RingConn Gen 2 Air, or $90 if you return a first-gen RingConn smart ring.

Specifications Brand RingConn Heart rate monitor Yes Notification support No Battery life 7-10 days Integrations Google Fit Sensors Accelerometer, skin temperature, PPG, SpO2 Water Resistance IP68, 10ATM Ring sizing 6-14 Color Galaxy Silver, Dune Gold Price $199 Mobile Payments No Workout detection No Exercise modes 5 Weight 2.5-4g Built material Titanium steel Expand

What's good about the RingConn Gen 2 Air smart ring?

Dimensions worthy of the 'Air' moniker