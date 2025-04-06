When talking about product adoption, a term that often comes up is "crossing the chasm." Coined by marketer Geoffrey Moore in his book by the same name, it refers to the point beyond which a tech innovation can be considered mainstream, making it no longer exclusive to adventurous early adopters.
The book goes into more detail on how to achieve this, but it's safe to say that smart rings as a category are close to crossing the chasm. Products such as the new RingConn Gen 2 Air are great examples of why. It offers a distilled experience with most of the features available on major smart rings at about half the price.
RingConn Gen 2 Air
Most smart rings either come with significant compromises or are too expensive. The RingConn Gen 2 Air is neither, which is not only rare but also impressive. A comfortable design, long battery life, and an easy-to-use app are just some of the many reasons to consider it.
- Very thin and light
- Over a week of battery life
- Robust companion app
- Cute little charging dock
- Prone to scratching
- The optional ring protectors feel cheap
Price, availability, and specs
The RingConn Gen 2 Air is a lite version of last year's $299 RingConn Gen 2. The Air is priced $100 lower, at $199, and can only be purchased from the company's website. Color options include Galaxy Silver and Dune Gold, with size options ranging from 6 to 14.
RingConn uses non-standard sizing. If you don't know your ring size, request a free sizing kit to test the options and get a feel for yourself. New for this year is a new colorful palette of testers to check out. Since the ring only comes in two metallic finishes, I don't see the point of these colors.
There are also trade-in offers for competing smart rings and smartwatches, earning up to a $60 discount when you buy the RingConn Gen 2 Air, or $90 if you return a first-gen RingConn smart ring.
Specifications
- Brand
- RingConn
- Heart rate monitor
- Yes
- Notification support
- No
- Battery life
- 7-10 days
- Integrations
- Google Fit
- Sensors
- Accelerometer, skin temperature, PPG, SpO2
- Water Resistance
- IP68, 10ATM
- Ring sizing
- 6-14
- Color
- Galaxy Silver, Dune Gold
- Price
- $199
- Mobile Payments
- No
- Workout detection
- No
- Exercise modes
- 5
- Weight
- 2.5-4g
- Built material
- Titanium steel