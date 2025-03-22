Summary RingConn Gen 2 Air offers a great user experience at a competitive price with over a week's battery life.

It lacks sleep apnea monitoring but includes sleep management, HR monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress, and activity levels.

Available in Galaxy Silver and Dune Gold colors, it is priced at $200.

Smart rings continue to get more popular and affordable, slowly becoming essential parts of people’s everyday carry. Their relatively high price has remained the main hurdle to adoption, but RingConn is here to change that.

RingConn is one of the most promising small smart ring companies. Its first two products, simply called the RingConn Smart Ring and the RingConn Gen 2 won a lot of praise for offering a great user experience at a rather competitive price — especially compared to the likes of Samsung, Oura, and Ultrahuman. With the new RingConn Gen 2 Air, it brings the entry point even lower.

As the name suggests, it is a stripped-down variant of the RingConn Gen 2 that we loved. However, the reductions are quite acceptable for the most part, especially considering the $200 price tag.

Available in sizes 6–14, the RingConn Gen 2 Air weighs between 2.5 and 4 grams (depending on the size) and is just 2mm in thickness. Even with that, it promises to offer over a week’s worth of battery life on a single charge. IP68 water resistance also makes the cut. Color options include Galaxy Silver and Dune Gold.