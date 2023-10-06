Source: Amazon Ring Doorbell, Cameras, Alarms, and Bundles Ring Doorbells, cameras, and alarms offer the latest technology to keep packages and the home secure whether you're at home or outside. With features such as 1080p HD, color night vision, two-way talk, and more, you can feel comfortable knowing everything is protected for up to 40% off. Shop Ring deals on Amazon

The holiday season is coming up. So that means you’ll be giving and receiving gifts, including expensive ones such as tablets, laptops, camera phones, and more. Unfortunately, this also means package thieves will be on the prowl to swipe these gifts. Since there is nothing better than your peace of mind, getting a doorbell camera or security system will help keep your packages safe. If you’ve been thinking about getting a smart doorbell camera ahead of Prime Day, you can choose from a number of Ring products for up to 40% off today.

Why Ring security products are worth buying

This sale on Amazon offers so many Ring Video Doorbell products you can choose from to keep everything secure. One of our favorites is the Ring Indoor Camera, which is currently 50% off or just $30. This Ring Indoor Camera has two-way audio with noise-canceling, connects to other devices such as an Echo Show, which is required for functionality, and follows commands easily.

Another option is the Ring Alarm 14-piece kit home security system, which was originally $330 and is now just $198. In this bundle, you get an alarm kit that works for two- to four-bedroom homes. There’s a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors, and one range extender for monitoring. When purchasing this, you can also opt for a Ring Protect Plan for $20 a month that provides 24/7 police, fire, and medical response. Not only that, you can also receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered. Grab an Amazon Echo Dot to make this alarm system work.

Maybe you only want a Ring Video Doorbell; if so, there are plenty. You can check out this Ring Video Doorbell Pro that’s 41% off for a sleek 1080p HD doorbell with two-way talk, quick replies, and advanced motion detection. If you need head-to-toe HD+ video, two-way talk with Audio+, and 3D motion detection, then the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 for $150 is your go-to. And for a simpler doorbell with a ring chime and 1080p HD wired video with two-way talk, grab the Ring Video Doorbell wired for $50.

Head over to Amazon and pick up a Ring security product at a discount today.