Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam (Wired) Prime Member Exclusive! $270 $450 Save $180 Both the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Floodlight are essential tools in protecting your home, but individually they can cost quite a bit out of pocket. If you're a Prime member, however, Amazon's got a special deal that's taking 40% off the bundle, offering both for only $270. This is a great offer for home owners just starting their smart security system. $270 at Amazon

While there are plenty of options available when it comes to choosing the best smart home security system, you might not need an entire setup if you just want some peace of mind when you're away from home. For some, it may be more economical installing a few Individual components to beef up their home security system a bit, such as adding a smart video doorbell to your front door or setting up a few home security cameras around the premesis. If you're a Prime member, there's an exlusive deal available that can get you both of these at an exceptional price, with a special bundle offer that includes the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 plus the Ring Floodlight for just $280 — a massive 40% off their combined $450 price tag.

Why this Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 plus Floodlight bundle deal is worth your money

Home security is more important than ever these days, and it's never been easier to add a bit of protection to your home with smart security systems and components. However, that endeavor can add up quickly if you're looking at the best options available. With the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 going for $250 and the Ring Floodlight sitting at $200, they may not be the cheapest on the market, but they offer a good set of smart features to keep your home safe and secure no matter where you are.

This bundle offers an almost complete exterior camera system at a good price, with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Floodlight both featuring high-defintion video streaming to keep an eye on the outside of your home. The doorbell, which is wired and requires installation, comes with a ton of smart features including two-way talk and 3D motion detection to alert you when someone approaches your door. There's more you can unlock with a Ring Protect Plan, such as built-in Alexa greetings and video recording for up to 180 days, but it's not entirely required to get started.

Along with the Ring Floodlight, which combines an HD video camera with a pair of bright LED floodlights to illuminuate areas when motion is detected, you've got yourself a solid outdoor security system for your home. Also wired and requires installation, this floodlight plus camera combo provides additional visibility to blindspots around your home. It also features much of what the doorbell offers, including motion detection alerts and two-way talk, but also comes with a few additional features to amp up the security. Color night vision for starters, provides clearer visibility in both day and night situations, as well as a security siren in the event motion is detected within a set time frame.

Individaully, both the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and the Ring Floodlight are powerful tools in any home security system, but combine them together at a great price, and you've got a must-have setup for any home. Whether this is your first step into adding a smart home system to your abode, or adding on to an already fleshed out system, this is a great way to do either if you're on a budget. You're almost getting two for the price of one on two of Ring's most essential security options to date. Just note, you'll need to be a Prime member to have access to this deal!