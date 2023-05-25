Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Plus $140 $180 Save $40 Offering enhanced HD+ resolution, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus has all the same great features its predecessors come with, only with better visual quality. At its best price ever, it's the option to go with if you're looking to invest in a smart doorbell this holiday weekend. $140 at Amazon

If you haven't grabbed yourself a doorbell camera yet, you're missing out on one of the best investments you can make for your home. Aside from the added security it offers, the right smart doorbell gives you a direct line of communication to whoever comes knocking at your door — whether you're at home or in the office.

They don't always come cheap, however, and with many requiring some form of hardwired installation, they can be a bit too difficult for some to set up. Thankfully, one of Amazon's best video doorbells, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, is not only easy to set up — it just dropped to its best price ever for Memorial Day weekend.

Why the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is worth your money

Going back to the comment about installation, thanks to the upgrade to a battery pack, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is as simple to recharge as it is to set up. No wires will need to be connected or ran through your doorframe to use this video doorbell — all you'll need is a couple of screws to mount it and a Wi-Fi connection to get up and running. But in a brilliant stroke of flexibility, this model can also be hardwired if you'd rather not fuss with batteries.

The easier installation isn't the only upgrade this doorbell comes with — it also features a bump in resolution for better video quality. Now supporting HD+ (1536p), this option offers more clarity over its predecessors in both live and recorded video. A welcome enhancement for the security this thing offers, helping you better identify who or what is triggering the doorbell.

Aside from these changes, however, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus features much of what the other Ring Video Doorbells offer. In fact, it's actually quite similar to the Ring Video Doorbell 4, with some of the same features including color night vision, two-way chat, and motion detection alerts.

While the Doorbell 4 offers a bit more flexibility in terms of video recording and motion detection, the Doorbell Plus offers a few unique features including a higher field of view, package alerts, and customizable Quick Replies if you sign up for the Ring subscription plan.

The bump up in resolution is a big plus with this model, though, and seeing as its down to its lowest price ever — and $10 cheaper than the Ring Video Doorbell 4 — it's the best option you can go with right now.