Ring doorbells stand out as a top-tier choice in smart video doorbells, offering cutting-edge features and user-friendly operation. Their reputation for quality and innovation makes them a great option for a smart video doorbell or to enhance your home's security.

A standout aspect of Ring doorbells is their seamless setup process. Installing new technology can be intimidating, especially when doing it for the first time. Ring makes the experience straightforward and hassle-free. We make this even easier by walking you through each step, ensuring that even beginners can complete the installation in a few minutes without needing a professional installer.

Getting started

Before beginning the installation of your doorbell, be well-prepared and understand the necessary steps. Although the app provides step-by-step guidance, identifying the requirements for mounting your doorbell is essential.

Start by determining the type of surface where you plan to mount the doorbell, as the approach varies for different materials. For mounting on wood, wood screws are needed. Concrete surfaces require a different set of screws and anchors. A drill is not typically necessary for wooden surfaces, but it's indispensable for concrete ones.

In addition to having the appropriate tools and screws, consider the power source for your doorbell. For hardwired doorbells, ensure you have the correct wires and voltage. If the voltage is inadequate, install a power transformer to achieve the appropriate power supply.

Plug-in doorbell models are relatively simpler, provided a power outlet is nearby. If the outlet is outdoors, ensure it is weather-protected to prevent electrocution risks. Also, conceal the wiring to protect it from vandalism. If your doorbell is battery-operated, fully charge the battery before beginning the installation process.

Pair your doorbell with the Ring app before mounting it. This allows you to verify the camera's view and avoid incorrectly positioning the doorbell too high or too low. Adjusting the position after drilling can be challenging and may lead to unnecessary complications, especially since you already drilled the holes, and you'll need to conceal them.

How to pair your Ring doorbell

Now that you've identified where and how to mount your doorbell, pair it with your Ring account. Do this before mounting it and drilling holes, as it helps you assess its final position by checking the live feed on the app after it's connected.

On your smartphone, open the Ring app. Tap the menu icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Devices. Tap the + icon in the lower-right corner. Tap Doorbells. Close Tap I'm Ready to Scan and scan the QR code on your doorbell. It's either beneath the cover, which means removing the faceplate to access it, or on the back of the doorbell. Confirm the location and tap the blue Continue button. Give your doorbell a name. Follow the on-screen instructions to continue the process. Review the mounting instructions, but wait until the end of the setup process before mounting the doorbell. When prompted, enter your Wi-Fi password. Move closer to the doorbell and tap I am near the device. Wait a few seconds and make sure your doorbell enters pairing mode. Most Ring doorbells display a white spinning light when they're in pairing mode. Tap Light is spinning white, and wait for the doorbell to connect. Close Follow the instructions to add the doorbell to your home.

How to mount your Ring doorbell

Now that you've paired your doorbell, check its live feed and mark the ideal height and position for mounting it. This doesn't need to be an exact measurement, but approximately identify where you want to place it. When installing a wired model, ensure there's enough cable length to connect it easily.

Then, make sure you have the required tools to begin the process. Identify the correct screws and anchors, and, in most cases, take your doorbell's T15 Torx screwdriver to unmount its faceplate.

When you're ready, follow the step-by-step process described in the app, especially for wired doorbells. If you didn't write it down, repeat the steps in the section above to get detailed instructions for your Ring video doorbell.

If you prefer written and printable instructions, go to Ring's Support website, click Doorbells, select your doorbell model, and click Installing your Ring Doorbell. This is a great option, as the company provides a printable template you can tape to the wall to help you drill the holes precisely.

Identify where to drill the holes before starting the process. When installing a hardwired model, turn off the circuit breaker before beginning the process. After installing the doorbell, restore the power and secure your doorbell by tightening the security screw with the T15 Torx screwdriver.

Make your doorbell smarter

Now that you've installed your Ring video doorbell, it's time to explore its features. Start by making the most of its built-in capabilities. For example, take advantage of its camera motion zones and customize how you're notified when motion is detected. You can also take things a step further and create advanced automations by creating Alexa Routines with your doorbell, making your life easier and enhancing your home security.

Consider making your Ring video doorbell a part of your DIY home security system, and you won't need to buy an expensive one. The possibilities are endless, thanks to Ring's advanced functionality and its integration with Alexa and IFTTT.