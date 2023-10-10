Source: Ring Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 Ring was the original video doorbell solution, and it continues to be the standard in the space. For only $55, you can protect your front door and get one of the best picks on the block. $55 at Amazon

We have officially reached the last few months before 2023 ends. So, that means the holiday season is rapidly approaching, with packages and guests arriving more frequently. One of the best ways to watch for both is with a video doorbell on your front door. Of course, these handy devices are also great to have all year round. But if you haven't gotten one just yet, don't worry because it's Prime Big Deal Days, and Amazon has the excellent Ring Video Doorbell marked down to $55.

Nothing less than the best

Ring has been protecting front doors and letting homeowners know who's there for nearly a decade now and has been the leader in video doorbells ever since it launched. These days, we rely on our smartphones to give us a heads-up as to who may be calling or messaging us. So it only makes sense to have the same thing for our homes. This is where the Ring Video Doorbell comes in.

While this model may not have all the fancy features of the Ring Video Doorbell 4, it is still one of the best smart doorbell cameras you can get and a fantastic entry point for those looking to add more security to their home. With its wide-angle HD camera, you'll get a great picture of visitors to your home. When the doorbell button is pressed, you'll get a notification on your phone and any Amazon Echo devices in your home so you can talk to and see who is there.

But, because this is Ring, you don't have to wait until a button is pressed to be notified someone is at your door. The Ring Video Doorbell features advanced motion detection, so you can be notified when someone or something approaches your door. Once you get a notification, you can see who's there and talk with them. The Ring app makes it easy to manage your doorbell and see a live view from the camera anytime.

Perhaps the best part of this device is that you won't need to mess with any electrical wiring for your home to install it because it uses a rechargeable battery. So, even if you are renting or living in an apartment, you can take advantage of this deal to protect your home. The Ring Video Doorbell comes with a satin nickel cover, but there are lots of great accessories for it to customize the look of your home. When you finish picking up this great deal, be sure to look at our hub for more smart home Prime Day deals to add more convenience to your home.