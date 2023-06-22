Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Echo Pop Bundle $40 $105 Save $65 Combined, the Ring Video Doorbell and the Echo Pop make a formidable team. The Ring Video Doorbell offers a new level of protection for your doors, and can easily sync up with the Echo Pop to provide audible alerts if set up with Alexa. Alone, it may be hard to justify getting either one of these nifty little smart devices, but for just $40 combined, these are a must-buy for any smart home. $40 at Amazon

Amazon's newest smart speaker, the Echo Pop, is the budget-friendly way to get yourself going on an Alexa setup in your smart home. At $40, this entry-level Echo device offers an updated design that features a front-facing speaker, which is perfect for any smaller rooms in need of a good audio boost for music. But wouldn't it be sweet if you could grab one of these and get a free Ring Video Doorbell in the process? Well good news for all you smart home shoppers out there, Amazon just dropped an early Prime Day deal that combines the Echo Pop with a Ring Video Doorbell, one of the best doorbell cameras on the market, for just $40 — the same cost of an Echo Pop on its own!

Why this Echo Pop and Ring Video Doorbell Deal is worth your money

The cost of this deal alone is worth a look, taking a whopping 60% off the standard $105 price tag for both devices and bringing it down to a cool $40. That's the same price as a single Echo Pop smart speaker, meaning you get the Ring Video Doorbell for free. Both devices are of course Alexa compatible, meaning they'll sync up to become the perfect tag team for your home. Want to add a bit of protection to your front door? The Ring Video Doorbell offers live feeds of who and what is approaching your home and easily links up with the Echo Dot to provide audio updates of whose knocking.

Similar to the Ring Video Doorbell 4, the basic wired version of the Ring Video Doorbell offers a few security perks for those looking to protect what's theirs. Full-HD 1080p recording capabilities, paired with real-time notifications sent to either your phone or compatible Alexa device, means you'll always have a clear picture on who's at the door. Motion detection boosts this even further, giving you an alert before they even ring the doorbell. You can snag a single Ring Video Doorbell for just $35 right now, but for $5 more you're better off grabbing this bundle and getting an Echo Pop to pair up with it.

Completing the package is a new Echo Pop smart speaker, Amazon's latest budget-friendly option to the Alexa smart speaker family. A new design, which nixes the spherical look and cuts it in half, offers a front facing speaker that's great for music and Alexa alerts. The new design makes it more suitable for smaller rooms, making it perfect for dorms and bedrooms where you want a smart speaker that doesn't blow out your ear drums. If you've got an Eero Wi-Fi network, it even acts as a range extender, offering longer range for your wireless signal while acting as a smart speaker at the same time.

On their own, both devices have their uses and are worthy of a purchase. Whether you're looking to beef up home security or you're just in need of a solid smart speaker for your home, both the Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Pop are among the best devices you can buy for the money. Pack them together for the low price of $40, however, and you've got the perfect combo to start that new home security system you've been thinking about.