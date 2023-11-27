Ring Video Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is a budget-friendly way to keep an eye on your house, even when you're away. With 1080p HD video and improved motion sensors, you'll always be aware of what's going on outside your door. $55 at Amazon

Ring has made quite a name for itself in the smart home world, offering some of the best smart doorbells and other security devices available. However, this Cyber Monday home security became more affordable; the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is available for nearly half its original price. The 45% discount reduces the price to just $55 from the original $100, making it one of the best deals if you're on the hunt for a reliable video doorbell. At a budget price like this, it's not a tough decision to make, but if you need more convincing, there are some reasons why the device is worth it.

Why the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is a worthy investment

Source: Ring

We've all experienced the dread of unexpected visitors, and Ring makes everything from guests to packages less of a surprise with the Video Doorbell. The device allows users to keep tabs on doorsteps, providing video and audio from anywhere your app-connected phone or tablet will take you (even if it's from the comfort of your couch).

The 2nd Gen version is an improvement over the original with better video resolution and night vision. The doorbell's 1080p HD video quality means you'll no longer struggle to make out blurred faces from the tiny peephole in your door. And with motion detection and customizable privacy zones, you'll get notifications on your phone whenever someone is near. A big plus here is that you can use the Ring 2nd Gen with existing doorbell wires or separately with the built-in rechargeable battery, depending on how handy you are with installation.

If you're willing to spend a bit more, you can get the Ring Protect Plan to record all videos and store the interactions you want to preserve. With this, you can also look at any footage over a span of six months and stay aware of what's happening around your house.

The Ring 2nd Gen doesn't have some of the fancy extras you'll see in more premium Ring versions, but this one gives you the best value for money by striking a good balance between desirable features and an affordable price. Users will benefit from the Ring (2nd Gen) which offers all the key features like HD video and night vision at a fraction of the cost. Plus, the sale has slashed the price further, making it one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far.