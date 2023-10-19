Source: Ring Ring Battery Doorbell Plus + Chime Pro $180 $240 Save $60 Get the all-new battery-powered Ring Doorbell Plus and the Ring Chime Pro at a nice discount with this limited-time bundle for Amazon Prime members. $180 at Amazon

One of the best types of deals is the bundle deal, especially when it comes to smart home devices. The idea is that the more devices you have, the better your smart home experience generally is, so anytime you can get two or more devices in a single discounted purchase, you should jump on it. That's the case with this limited-time Amazon Ring bundle. It includes both the all-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus and the Ring Chime Pro, and for today only, the package is $60 off.

Why you should buy this Ring Doorbell Plus + Chime Pro bundle

The Ring doorbell on its own is great, but unless you're installing it using your existing wiring and chime, doorbell and motion audio alerts will be limited to your smartphone and Alexa devices. That's where the Ring Chime comes in. The Chime is like a mini speaker that plugs into any power outlet and connects wirelessly to your Ring devices, so that any time someone presses your Ring Doorbell or motion is detected, you'll get an audible alert. You can choose from classic and seasonal tones, and adjust or mute the volume. And since this is the Pro model, you get extra features like a built-in nightlight and Wi-Fi extender.

The doorbell included in the bundle is the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and for what it's worth, it's the current 'best overall' pick in our roundup of the best Ring video doorbells. It's the company's premier midrange offering, and it strikes a great balance between design, features, and price. We really like its high resolution (1536x1536) camera, with a 1:1 video ratio that gives you a broader view of your porch, and its versatility to either run on batteries or install into your existing doorbell wiring. You get all of this in addition to the normal Ring doorbell features like customizable faceplates, two-way talk, and night vision.

Of course anytime we talk about a Ring product, we have to mention that the company hides some of the features behind its Ring Protect subscription plan. It's not a deal-breaker for us, as most companies have adopted this model, but you'll want to look at it and see if it's worth the extra $4 per month. Finally, we should reiterate that this deal is only good for today (expires at 11:35pm PDT), and it's limited to Amazon Prime members. If you're not currently a subscriber you can either opt for a free 30-day trial, or for the $15 1-month membership, and still enjoy plenty of savings.