Smart doorbell cameras have been nothing short of a revelation for DIY home security, letting us know who’s on the other side of the door — even when we're not at home. If you've been thinking of swapping out your basic bell for a video alternative, now might be the best time yet, because the Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Chime bundle is down to a fantastic $64 for the pair on Amazon.

Why you don’t want to miss this deal on the Ring Video Doorbell and Chime duo

This bundle is a great one-stop shop for upgrading your doorbell setup. Once installed, the Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD streaming and connects over 2.4GHz networks. You can access and view your doorbell footage anytime via the Ring smartphone app — even when you’re not home. Plus, thanks to the Ring two-way audio setup, you can easily talk to visitors.

If you use Alexa or have any compatible devices, you can also view a live feed on those screens to see what’s going on each time you get a notification. The Ring Doorbell has motion detection and will alert you whenever anyone’s at your front door — even if they don’t press the bell.

Ring Chime, effectively a loudspeaker for your doorbell, connects seamlessly to Ring Doorbell, ensuring that all Doorbell alerts are always loud and clear. Think of Ring Chime as the loudspeaker for your Doorbell.

Between the two of them, you should have all you need to turn your boring old doorbell into a powerful smart home security camera, while saving a bunch of cash in the process.