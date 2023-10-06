Summary Ring is hosting a contest for homeowners to submit videos of potential alien life captured on their Ring devices, with a chance to win a $1 million grand prize.

If you’ve been hanging onto a video recording of something strange in the night sky — something that might resemble a UFO — you may be a little shy about sharing it with others. After all, not everyone is ready to subscribe to the belief that extraterrestrials are more fact than fiction. Ring, however, seems to be ready to deliver a final verdict on the matter. The home security company has launched a new contest just in time for Halloween, and strangely enough, it has to do with extraterrestrials.

Ring is asking US-based homeowners to submit video from their indoor or outdoor Ring device that depicts alien life. From now through Nov. 3, you can enter the contest for free and take a shot at the $1 million grand prize. Ring says that its own Space and Extraterrestrial Expert will be judging the videos to ensure they meet “scientific evidence” criteria of an alien life form. If you’re the winner, you’ll be directly contacted to claim the prize.

Even if you don’t take home the $1 million, you still have a shot at winning a $500 Amazon gift card. The contest, which is titled “Out of this World,” is being judged on creativity and humor, as well as your engagement with a Ring device. The company is encouraging contestants to include alien costumes and homemade spacecrafts.

Since entering the industry back in 2013, Ring has become synonymous with video doorbell products. However, not everyone is on the bandwagon when it comes to upgrading their traditional doorbell with one of these devices — and ironically, security is one of the main reasons. Any video doorbell that is connected to a network and transmits data is a privacy threat. In March 2023, a ransomware incident involving Ring proved just that — the Amazon-owned company was targeted by the ALPHV ransomware group. At the time, Ring did not immediately acknowledge the situation, but an insider claimed Amazon asked its employees to stay quiet. It was thought that Ring’s corporate data was compromised in the attack.

It's nearly impossible to fully safeguard an internet-enabled device from such attacks. However, you can keep your data secure by avoiding the use of products that transmit and store it — which is what those without a video doorbell ultimately do. There’s nothing inherently wrong with opting for the convenience of a video doorbell product, like Ring. That being said, it’s important to understand these risks before allowing a company to handle your personal information.