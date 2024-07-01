Ring Video Doorbell $50 $100 Save $50 The Ring Video Doorbell redefines the traditional doorbell, turning it into a versatile security device. It pairs with the Ring app for easy remote monitoring, offering clear 1080p HD video and instant notifications when someone’s at your door. You can even chat with visitors using the two-way talk feature. While a subscription unlocks more features like video storage, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great, hassle-free way to boost your home security. $50 at Amazon

Big discounts on security cameras are key to feeling safe at home, and with Prime Day 2024 around the corner, Amazon is set to roll out some amazing deals. This means big savings on various video doorbells, including a massive 50% off the Ring Video Doorbell. It might sound too good to be true, but it's a real chance to boost your home security for half the usual price.

Ring's popular security device is now just $50. This limited-time deal is perfect for Prime members wanting to upgrade their home security without breaking the bank.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

The Ring Video Doorbell, typically priced at $100, is one of the cheapest and best options in the Ring lineup. There’s also a more affordable Ring Video Doorbell Wired, but it needs existing doorbell wiring to work, which can be a limitation for some users.

On the other hand, this version is excellent if you prefer a wireless setup. With its rechargeable batteries, there's no need for complicated wiring, making it a perfect plug-and-play option for renters or anyone wanting a simple setup. This makes it an attractive choice for smart home security, offering remote monitoring and easy mobility. Plus, it features a clear 1080p HD video feed and cloud storage, ensuring you can access recordings from anywhere in the world.

The video doorbell takes things up a notch by integrating with other Ring devices and Amazon Alexa. This means you get a lot of control options, like monitoring the doorbell feed, answering the door, and talking to visitors through your smartphone. You'll also get real-time notifications, so you know instantly when someone’s at your door.

You can easily monitor the video doorbell remotely using the Ring app on your mobile device. The app provides a clear 155-degree field of view, giving you full HD coverage of your entryway. Keep in mind that to unlock the device's full potential, including features beyond live video, motion alerts, and two-way talk, you’ll need a subscription.