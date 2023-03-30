Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 4 $160 $220 Save $60 Ring is one of the biggest names in the industry when it comes to doorbell cameras, so we're excited to see the Video Doorbell 4 available for a new best price. The gadget comes with loads of features and ensures peace of mind, and setup is surprisingly simple. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is an awesome way to keep an eye on your front door. Not only will the video doorbell keep track of what's happening in front of the house, but it also acts as a deterrent to potential burglars or package thieves. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of the products that made it on our list of best smart doorbell cameras this year, and this is thanks to its many cool features. With an MSRP of $220, we're super glad to see this Ring product down to $160.

Why you'll love the Ring Video Doorbell 4

Video doorbells are a great way to keep an eye on your home, regardless of whether you're at work, on vacation, or watching scary movies on Netflix with the lights off. The Ring Video Doorbell 4, for instance, will send instant notifications to your phone, alerting you if there's anyone at the door. If something is amiss, you have time to call the police. The presence of the smart doorbell itself, much like conspicuously placed security cameras, may be enough of a deterrent to get anyone to turn around.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 gives you the flexibility to choose whether you want to hook it up to existing wiring or use it with the rechargeable battery it comes with. The latter also means you can place it wherever you think it will capture your front door better. The camera also provides excellent 1080p video during the day, but the recordings aren't as fabulous in low-light conditions. This Ring model sends a notification when motion is detected, and gives you access to real-time video with two-way talk. If you want more features, you're going to have to add Ring Protect to your long list of subscriptions, something that can cost you between $40 and $200 per year.

In the meantime, however, go ahead and add the Ring Video Doorbell 4 to your cart and place your order because we don't know how long this $60 off deal will be around for.