Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell 4 $160 $220 Save $60 The price for the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is finally going down a bit, and you can now save $60 on your purchase. Just last month, we saw this model available for $170, so it's great to see it become even more affordable. It's a great addition to any house, allowing you to monitor who's visiting, what happens to your delivered parcels, and more. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

Getting a Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of the easiest ways you can increase your home's security. Smart home accessories this premium can get a little costly, and while this one is absolutely worth every penny of its full $220 price, with this new $60 discount, picking one up is practically a no-brainer. Once you set it up, you'll instantly know who's outside your door, if your package got delivered, when Grubhub finally arrives, and so on. You're not going to want to wait any longer to make this video doorbell part of your smart home.

Why you'll love the Ring Video Doorbell 4

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is one of the best smart doorbell cameras we've seen. Not only does it allow you to check out who's outside your door, but with pre-roll you also get to see everything that's happened outside your door, up to four seconds before the motion that triggered that alert. Furthermore, when you're away from home, you can record a message, so it plays for your visitors. One great use for this feature is handing out instructions for your deliveries.

All videos are recorded in 1080p, so you shouldn't have any issues seeing all the action, crystal-clear. You'll receive notifications on your phone every time someone presses the doorbell or triggers the motion detection sensor. It's even possible to customize activity zones, which can be useful if you live in an apartment building.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is part of the Alexa ecosystem. That makes it easy to hear any alerts via Echo devices, or check videos on the Echo Show or a Fire tablet. There are also Ring Protect plans available if you want to access more features like recording all videos, and sharing videos or photos. Now that the Ring Video Doorbell 4 is available for $160, you should get yourself one for that extra layer of protection.