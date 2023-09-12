Source: Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Wired $39 $65 Save $26 Ring's wired video doorbell is already a great value, but it's now even more affordable. It's on sale for 40% off, making it just $39. Chime bundles are also on sale, so you can get everything you need to keep an eye on your home for even less. $39 at Amazon

Video doorbells are becoming more and more popular, but a lot of people still think they're too expensive. The truth is upgrading your doorbell to a smart one doesn't have to cost a lot. And right now, one of Ring's cheapest video doorbells is on sale for even less.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is at a steal right now on Amazon for just $39, bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen for this doorbell. The affordable doorbell is already a great option, and today's 40% discount makes it an even better deal. If you've been on the fence about getting one, now is the perfect time to pick one up.

Why the wired Ring Video Doorbell is worth buying

The Ring Video Doorbell is normally $65, so you save $26 with this deal. That leaves you with enough money to grab some of the best smart home deals available right now. Anyway, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to keep an eye on your home, and it's packed with features. It has 1080p HD video with two-way audio, so you can see and talk to anyone who comes to your door. It also has advanced motion detection and customizable privacy settings.

With the Ring Video Doorbell, you can see who's at your door from anywhere, on your phone, tablet, computer, or even an Alexa-compatible smart display using its companion app. And if you're really into the smart home thing, you can connect your doorbell to your Alexa devices. That way, you can get alerts on your Echo speakers or screens, or even have your Ring Chime sound when someone's at the door.

Keep in mind that this wired Ring Video Doorbell requires existing doorbell wiring. But hey, having 24/7 power is way more convenient than having to recharge a battery every now and then. We can't say for sure how long these deals will last, so it's best to get your order in sooner rather than later.